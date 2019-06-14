Cricket World Cup 2019

7 arrested for tying woman to pole over non-payment of loan in Karnataka

In the video, a woman is seen tied up to a pole and some men are standing around her. (Photo: ANI)
Bengaluru: Seven people have been arrested in connection with a case where a woman was allegedly tied to a pole in Kodigehalli for not repaying a loan, police said on Thursday.

In the video, a woman is seen tied up to a pole and some men are standing around her. People can be heard saying "beat her with slippers and brooms".

The 36-year-old woman, Rajamani, hails from Kollegal in Chamarajanagar district runs a small hotel here and a chit fund business. She owed Rs 50,000 to some people who were allegedly forced her to return the money.

