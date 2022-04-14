Nation Crime 14 Apr 2022 Karnataka Contractor ...
Nation, Crime

Karnataka Contractors Assn president demands meeting with govt over corruption

ANI
Published Apr 14, 2022, 10:42 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2022, 10:42 am IST
The Association president informed that they would stop the work for a month, however, the date of which has not been decided yet
Karnataka Contractors' Association president D Kempanna (ANI)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Contractors' Association president D Kempanna on Wednesday issued an ultimatum to the state government in the wake of contractor Santosh Patil's death and said that they will announce the names of the corrupt MLAs and Ministers if the contractors are not called to discuss the matter to reduce corruption within 15 days.

Speaking to ANI, Kempanna said, "We have given an ultimatum to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai that if within 15 days we are not called to discuss the matter to reduce corruption, we will announce the names of involved MLAs and Ministers. Health is the most corrupt department, other corrupt departments include PWD, Irrigation, Panchayat Raj, BBMP."

 

The Association president further informed that they would stop the work for a month, however, the date of which has not been decided yet.

"A big rally will be held on May 25 in Bengaluru. Moreover, we will stop our work for a month. The date is yet to be decided," he said.

Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa on Wednesday ruled out resigning from the cabinet amid the opposition's demand for his resignation and arrest over a case related to the death of the contractor.

Meanwhile, the brother of the deceased contractor Santosh Patil has demanded the arrest of Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa and his close aides Ramesh and Basawaraj.

 

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Congress delegation led by state party chief DK Shivakumar, and former chief minister Siddaramaiah met Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot demanding the expulsion of Eshwarappa from the state cabinet as well as his arrest over Patil's death

Tags: karnataka chief minister basavaraj bommai, karnataka contractors association
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


