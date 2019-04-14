LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Crime 14 Apr 2019 Madhya Pradesh woman ...
Nation, Crime

Madhya Pradesh woman sahmed for marrying man of another caste

ANI
Published Apr 14, 2019, 10:53 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2019, 10:53 am IST
The woman, was forced to carry her husband on her shoulders.
The matter came to fore after a video of the incident went viral. (Photo: ANI)
 The matter came to fore after a video of the incident went viral. (Photo: ANI)

Jhabua: A woman here was allegedly shamed by the villagers for marrying a man belonging to another caste.

The woman, reportedly in her twenties, was forced to carry her husband on her shoulders.

 

The incident took place nearly 340 km away from Bhopal in Jhabua district of the state.

The matter came to fore after a video of the incident went viral.

In the video, the woman can be seen carrying her husband on her shoulder as men surrounding her force her to continue walking. When she pauses to rest, the crowd hooting at her plight begins to jeer. Helpless, she continues to walk.

The police have taken cognizance and registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Vineet Jain, Superintendent of Police (SP) Jhabua said: Some people in a group disrespected a woman in Devigarh, Jhabua. A case has been registered against all of them and two people have been arrested. We are trying to nab the rest of the accused."

...
Tags: mp woman shamed, inter-caste marriage
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh


Latest From Nation

RTI activist Ajay Dubey had sought details related to search operations conducted by the Income Tax department from the Lokayukta. (Photo: File)

MP Lokayukta refuses to share details on IT searches against corrupt public servants

5-year-old Praveen accidentally fell into a 100-feet deep borewell while he was attempting to pluck fruits from a tree near it on Saturday afternoon. (Photo: ANI)

5-year-old-boy rescued from 100-feet borewell in Mathura after 8-hour operation

'In 2015, the NGT instructed the Delhi government to relocate the scrap industry in Mayapuri. For four years, the Kejriwal government didn’t do anything about it', Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo: ANI)

Kejriwal responsible for Mayapuri violence: Hardeep Singh Puri

Pakistan used heavy weaponry over 100 times during these violations,GOC16 Corps, Lieutenant General Paramjit Singh told media here. (Photo: ANI)

Pak violated ceasefire along LoC over 500 times after Balakot strike: Indian Army



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Worlds's largest plane makes debut, can fly into space

Stratolaunch, a giant six-engine aircraft with the world’s longest wingspan , makes its historic first flight from the Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California. (Photo:AP)
 

Scandalous Dutch fertility doctor fathered at least 49 children

Recent DNA testing determined that Karbaat is surely the biological father in 49 cases out of the many he has reportedly fathered. (Photo: AFP)
 

Robert Vadra kickstarts birthday week at NGO with children, elderly, poor

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra kickstarted his birthday week celebrations at an NGO where he spent time with children, the elderly and the poor, among others. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Was feeling sick': Pak-origin UK lawmaker as man masturbates in front of her in bus

Pakistani-origin member of British Parliament Naz Shah last week went through an embarrassing and shameful experience when a man masturbated in front of her on a London bus. (Photo: Facebook/ NazShahMP)
 

Pet dog saves lives of over 30 people in UP, dies later

The dog lost its life in a cylinder blast as it was tied up. (Photo: ANI)
 

Arsenal fan pays hypnotist £3000 to stop son from supporting Tottenham

In a bizarre incident, an unnamed father of a six-year-old son in England has reportedly offered £3,000 to a hypnotist to convert him to an Arsenal fan from being a Tottenham supporter. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

'Even cops don't stop my car’: Driver drags toll staff on bonnet in Gurgaon

A car driver dragged a toll plaza employee for a long 5-6 km on his car's bonnet at the speed of about 100km/hr in Gurugram when asked to stop at toll plaza on Saturday. (Photo: Screengrab)

Hyderabad: Another NIA chargesheet in fake note case

During investigation, the NIA arrested Rustam Sk, Amirul Hoque, Mohammed Hakim, Saddam Hussain, Syed Imran and Md Akbar Ali, and filed four chargesheets including three supplementary chargesheets against them for conspiring and trafficking high-quality FICN from Bangladesh. (Representational Image)

2 killed as car rams bus in Sangareddy

An RTC bus, belonging to Narayankhed depot, which was heading towards Sangupet rammed into the car. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Woman gets lifer for murdering baby girl

The woman was directed by the court to undergo life imprisonment. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Taunted, woman ends life with kid

She tied up her daughter to her waist with her chunni and walked straight into the river and drowned. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham