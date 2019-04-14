LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Crime 14 Apr 2019 25-yr-old Hyderabad ...
Nation, Crime

25-yr-old Hyderabad techie killed by boyfriend, found in suitcase: Police

PTI
Published Apr 14, 2019, 7:17 pm IST
Updated Apr 14, 2019, 7:41 pm IST
Family lodged complaint after woman didn't return as informed by her. Cops cracked the case by tracing her call records.
The decomposed body was found on Saturday based on the information given by Sunil, who has been arrested and a case registered for murder and causing disappearance of evidence under the Indian Penal Code, they said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 The decomposed body was found on Saturday based on the information given by Sunil, who has been arrested and a case registered for murder and causing disappearance of evidence under the Indian Penal Code, they said. (Photo: Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A 25-year old woman engineer, who went missing a week ago, has been killed by her lover and her body stuffed in a suitcase dumped into a drain near here, police said on Sunday.

The decomposed body was found on Saturday based on the information given by Sunil, who has been arrested and a case registered for murder and causing disappearance of evidence under the Indian Penal Code, they said.

 

Sunil, also an engineer, and the woman were classmates in college and in love since 2017. He allegedly killed her as she constantly pestered him to marry her, police said.

After making the woman’s parents believe that the two were going to board a flight to Muscat for her job interview, he took her to a lodge from the airport here on April 4.

He allegedly killed the woman the next day, packed the body in a suitcase, travelled with it by a city bus and then a cab before dumping it into a drain at Medchal locality, police said.

As the woman did not return on April 7 as informed by her, the family lodged a complaint and police cracked the case by tracing her phone call records.

...
Tags: body, suitcase, woman, ipc, boyfriend
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Modi said his party and government will approach the Supreme Court, explaining the traditions of Sabarimala. (Image: File)

Congress says PM 'cheated' devotees on Sabarimala

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Image: File)

Priyanka Gandhi on two-day visit to Amethi from Monday

'The second big mistake the terrorists made was in Pulwama after which we killed them in their home through air strikes,' Modi said. (Image: ANI)

UPA govt lamented after terror attacks, we killed terrorists in their home: PM Modi

Sitaram Yechury (Image: File)

Sitaram Yechury blames BJP, TMC for 'competitive communalism' over Ram Navami



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Times Square overloads with Sikh culture as thousands tie turban on 'Turban Day'

As part of the commemoration of Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary as well as to mark Baisakhi, this year the Consulate associated with The Sikhs of NY on Turban Day. (Photo:AP)
 

Watch: Worlds's largest plane makes debut, can fly into space

Stratolaunch, a giant six-engine aircraft with the world’s longest wingspan , makes its historic first flight from the Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California. (Photo:AP)
 

Kohli leaves Raina behind to become highest-scoring Indian batsman in T20

The 30-year-old surpassed Raina's record in the ninth over of the RCB innings. Kohli now has 8175 runs from 245 T20 innings at an average of 41.22 with four centuries and 59 half-centuries. (Photo: PTI)
 

AB De Villiers reveals why he chose to retire

His comments came soon after he played a knock of 59 not out to take his team over the line by eight wickets in their match against Kings XI Punjab at PCA Stadium in Mohali on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)
 

Scandalous Dutch fertility doctor fathered at least 49 children

Recent DNA testing determined that Karbaat is surely the biological father in 49 cases out of the many he has reportedly fathered. (Photo: AFP)
 

Robert Vadra kickstarts birthday week at NGO with children, elderly, poor

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra kickstarted his birthday week celebrations at an NGO where he spent time with children, the elderly and the poor, among others. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

2 arrested in Gurgaon toll plaza incident

Kumar said he was dragged after he tried to stop the Innova car which collided with the toll barrier and sped away from Kherki Daula toll in Gurugram. (Photo: ANI)

Madhya Pradesh woman shamed for marrying man of another caste

The matter came to fore after a video of the incident went viral. (Photo: ANI)

'Even cops don't stop my car’: Driver drags toll staff on bonnet in Gurgaon

A car driver dragged a toll plaza employee for a long 5-6 km on his car's bonnet at the speed of about 100km/hr in Gurugram when asked to stop at toll plaza on Saturday. (Photo: Screengrab)

Hyderabad: Another NIA chargesheet in fake note case

During investigation, the NIA arrested Rustam Sk, Amirul Hoque, Mohammed Hakim, Saddam Hussain, Syed Imran and Md Akbar Ali, and filed four chargesheets including three supplementary chargesheets against them for conspiring and trafficking high-quality FICN from Bangladesh. (Representational Image)

2 killed as car rams bus in Sangareddy

An RTC bus, belonging to Narayankhed depot, which was heading towards Sangupet rammed into the car. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham