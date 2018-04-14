Husband-wife doctor duo, woman helper held in Hyd for performing sex termination

In their primary investigation, the police found that the accused Dr Rachana Singh Takoor and her husband Dr Kiran Kumar and a women helper Unissa, were involved in sex termination. (Photo: File | Representational)

Hyderabad: Two doctors and a woman helper were arrested by city police for performing sex-selective abortions in Hyderabad's Saidabad.

According to Saidabad police station Circle Inspector, Sattaiah, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the high court on which the court directed Saidabad police to submit a detailed report on Sri Gayatri Nursing Home, which is ran by the accused.

In the primary investigation, the police found that the accused Dr Rachana Singh Takoor and her husband Dr Kiran Kumar and a woman helper Unissa, were involved in sex termination.

A case has been registered in this regard and the accused are being sent to judicial remand.