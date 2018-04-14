search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Husband-wife doctor duo, woman helper held in Hyd for performing sex termination

ANI
Published Apr 14, 2018, 10:14 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2018, 10:14 am IST
A case has been registered in this regard and the accused were sent to judicial remand.
In their primary investigation, the police found that the accused Dr Rachana Singh Takoor and her husband Dr Kiran Kumar and a women helper Unissa, were involved in sex termination. (Photo: File | Representational)
 In their primary investigation, the police found that the accused Dr Rachana Singh Takoor and her husband Dr Kiran Kumar and a women helper Unissa, were involved in sex termination. (Photo: File | Representational)

Hyderabad: Two doctors and a woman helper were arrested by city police for performing sex-selective abortions in Hyderabad's Saidabad.

According to Saidabad police station Circle Inspector, Sattaiah, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the high court on which the court directed Saidabad police to submit a detailed report on Sri Gayatri Nursing Home, which is ran by the accused.

 

In the primary investigation, the police found that the accused Dr Rachana Singh Takoor and her husband Dr Kiran Kumar and a woman helper Unissa, were involved in sex termination.

A case has been registered in this regard and the accused are being sent to judicial remand.

Tags: sex termination, sex-selective abortion, sri gayatri nursing home, hyderabad crime
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India Book of Records registers youngest drone developer

Aryaman Verma built a Quadcopter. (Photo: ANI)
 

Coimbatore student attempts Guinness World Records in yoga

The student S. Vaishnavi's aim is to participate in the Olympics and win a gold medal for India. (Photo: ANI)
 

Commonwealth Games 2018: Record-breaking Sanjeev Rajput shoots gold

Sanjeev Rajput has previously won a silver in the same event at the 2014 Glasgow Games and was a bronze medal winner in the 2006 edition of the Games held in Melbourne. This is first gold medal in CWG and third overall in these Games. (Photo: PTI)
 

CWG 2018: It's Saina Nehwal vs PV Sindhu final, Kidambi Srikanth in fray for gold

London Olympic bronze-medallist Saina Nehwal take on Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu in the Commonwealth Games 2018 women’s singles final while Kidambi Srikanth takes on Lee Chong Wei in the gold-medal match. (Photo: AP)
 

Apple warns its employees on leaking information

The company has stated that the 'leakers' are getting caught faster than ever, on its internal memo released to the employees.
 

Pollution may be putting at Alzheimer's, suicide risk

Ambient air pollution is a key modifiable risk for millions of people across the globe. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Jamshedpur youth slits throat of 5-yr-old cousin after she resisted rape; arrested

He slit the throat of the girl with a knife after she resisted his move to rape her in an abandoned building and dumped the body in a dustbin. (Photo: Representational)

Tamil folk singer Kovan held for anti-Modi song

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

SHRC summons Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation staff

To appear before the commission on April 25 for abusing and insulting a mentally retarded person when he travelled on a TNSTC bus three months ago. (Representational Image)

Chennai: Public help cops to lay trap, nab ATM thieves

ATM from which burglars tried to skim money. (Photo:DC)

Chennai: Burglars decamp with gold, Rs 1 lakh cash from house

Unknown persons stole 80 sovereigns of gold jewels and Rs 1 lakh from the house in Palavakkam, on Thursday night.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham