5-yr-old boy attacked by stray dogs in Telangana, dies

Adilabad: A five-year-old boy died on Monday, after being bitten by a pack of stray dogs while playing outside his house in Putani Thanda of Raghunathapalem mandal, Khammam district.

In the horrifying incident, Bhanoth Bharath, five, was mauled by a pack of stray dogs. His parents Bhanoth Ravinder and Sandhya took the boy to Khammam town for treatment, but private hospitals allegedly refused to admit him as his condition was serious.

The management of a private hospital reportedly advised the boy’s parents to take him to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (Nims) in Hyderabad. On Sunday night, the family boarded an RTC bus to Hyderabad but Bharath died on the route at Suryapet.

According to sources, the boy may have died from rabies infection, and it is believed that he was attacked a few days earlier, which his parents may have neglected.

The death of the boy cast a cloud over the community. This is the second death caused by a dog bite in Telangana. A four-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in the city last month in Amberpet in Hyderabad.