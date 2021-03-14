Spoofed TSPSC ‘post’ raises a storm

The police suspects suspecting that some fraudsters might have sent the mail so that after the account has been verified, it would be easy for them to cheat job aspirants by issuing fake job notifications and alerts. (Representational Image/AFP)

HYDERABAD: A spoofed ‘official’ mail from the TS Service Commission (TSPSC) account sent to a micro-blogging and social networking firm requested that an ‘account’ be shown as a ‘verified’ has created a storm.

Digital team officials found out that it was a fake and lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad cybercrime police. Hyderabad cybercrime ACP K.V.M. Prasad said, “It is not hacking but a spoofed mail. The mail was sent to the micro-blogging company requesting for verification of seven social media accounts of which six belong to a government department and one of an unknown account — ‘TRteam-official’ — which is termed as teachers recruitment team handle”.

The micro-blogging company had sent the information to the government’s digital team for confirmation. The digital team contacted the TSPSC which said it had not sent any such mail. The police suspects suspecting that some fraudsters might have sent the mail so that after the account has been verified, it would be easy for them to cheat job aspirants by issuing fake job notifications and alerts.