Gang pilfering fuel busted; 805 lts, 3 tankers seized

The tankers would then follow the regular route and unload the fuel at the specified bunk. — PTI file photo

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar Special Operations Team busted a gang pilfering diesel and seized 805 litres of fuel and three tankers on Saturday. The tankers bring fuel from the storage points of IOCL, BPCL and HPCL at Cherlapally to fuel stations in the city.

Police said the tankers are taken to the storage points with about 25 litres of fuel in their 250-litre capacity tanks. Once the tanker is filled, some of the fuel is illegally diverted to their near-empty tanks using a pipe.

The tankers would then follow the regular route and unload the fuel at the specified bunk. This way, they would be in the regular route as they were being tracked by GPS.

Afterwards, they would drive up to the diesel pilferage point when the gang collects the stolen fuel from the tanks.

With specific information, the SOT headed by inspector T. Ravi Kumar with the help of the Adibatla police raided the pilferage point and apprehended the accused.

The accused were identified as Budiga Sai Raghu Goud, Challamalla Ravinder Reddy, Vattem Karunakar, Varikuppala Yadagiri, Yennam Yella Reddy, Nune Munthala Kranthi Goud, Kasireddy Shashank Reddy, Gaddamedi Lingam Goud and Guttula Rambabu.