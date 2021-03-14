Nation Crime 14 Mar 2021 Gang pilfering fuel ...
Nation, Crime

Gang pilfering fuel busted; 805 lts, 3 tankers seized

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 14, 2021, 1:14 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2021, 6:59 am IST
Once the tanker is filled, some of the fuel is illegally diverted to their near-empty tanks using a pipe
The tankers would then follow the regular route and unload the fuel at the specified bunk. — PTI file photo
 The tankers would then follow the regular route and unload the fuel at the specified bunk. — PTI file photo

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar Special Operations Team busted a gang pilfering diesel and seized 805 litres of fuel and three tankers on Saturday. The tankers bring fuel from the storage points of IOCL, BPCL and HPCL at Cherlapally to fuel stations in the city.

Police said the tankers are taken to the storage points with about 25 litres of fuel in their 250-litre capacity tanks. Once the tanker is filled, some of the fuel is illegally diverted to their near-empty tanks using a pipe.

 

The tankers would then follow the regular route and unload the fuel at the specified bunk. This way, they would be in the regular route as they were being tracked by GPS.

Afterwards, they would drive up to the diesel pilferage point when the gang collects the stolen fuel from the tanks.

With specific information, the SOT headed by inspector T. Ravi Kumar with the help of the Adibatla police raided the pilferage point and apprehended the accused.

The accused were identified as Budiga Sai Raghu Goud, Challamalla Ravinder Reddy, Vattem Karunakar, Varikuppala Yadagiri, Yennam Yella Reddy, Nune Munthala Kranthi Goud, Kasireddy Shashank Reddy, Gaddamedi Lingam Goud and Guttula Rambabu.

 

...
Tags: tankers bring fuel from iocl hpcl bpcl storage points to fuel stations, gang pilfers fuel cherlapally, gps tracking for fuel carrying vehicles
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Nearly 2,000 small, medium and big banks had shut down, including two premier private banks for varied reasons. — DC file photo

LIC employees stage protest against privatisation move

DGP M. Mahendar Reddy instructed the women’s safety department (WSD) to make it a watertight case in order to ensure conviction of the accused. — Representational image

3-member panel begins probe into minor’s rape in Bhainsa

When the government had advanced GHMC polls by two months from February 2021 to December 2020, there were speculations that the Warangal and Khammam polls would also be brought forward. — Representational image/DC

Delimitation of wards likely to delay civic polls in Warangal, Khammam

Nara Ramamurthy Naidu’s son called for a united struggle to protect Visakha Steel Plant as it was a symbol of self-respect for the people of Andhra Pradesh. — By arrangement

Actor Rohith rallies behind VSP protestors



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

#Metoo: Court throws out Akbar's defamation case against Ramani

Indian journalist Priya Ramani, left, smiles as she leaves Patiala House Court in New Delhi, India. A New Delhi court on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, acquitted Ramani of criminal defamation after she accused a former editor-turned-politician and junior external affairs minister of sexual harassment. M.J. Akbar, now 70, filed a case against Ramani in Oct. 2018, denying the allegations as false, baseless and wild. (AP)

Donkey slaughter rises in AP as people believe meat can cure breathing problems

Donkeys are named in the extinction list. (AFP Image)

Organisers of cockfights face contempt of court charges in Andhra Pradesh

Superintendent of police of East Godavari Adnan Nayeem Asmi said that 1,014 persons were arrested, 452 cases registered and 875 cocks, 3,029 knives and `4,44,310 cash were seized. He said that all steps were taken to curb cockfights and other gambling games. (Representational Photo: AP)

Madhya Pradesh doctor cheats local investor of Rs 42 lakh

The victim, a resident of Nagole, noticed posts on Facebook regarding lucrative forex trading and upon responding, he was made to transfer Rs 41,98,508 to the accused. — Representational Image

Vizag spying case: NIA files fresh charge sheet against ISI man

On instructions of Pakistani ISI agents, Giteli Imran was transferring money into accounts of Navy personnel for passing sensitive and strategic information. —Representational Image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham