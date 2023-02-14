  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Crime 14 Feb 2023 Case against Emirate ...
Nation, Crime

Case against Emirates staff at Hyderabad airport for abusing a woman and a cop

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PINTO DEEPAK
Published Feb 14, 2023, 1:11 am IST
Updated Feb 14, 2023, 1:11 am IST
When the US-bound passenger requested the staff to expedite the process, citing her illness, the airline personnel at the counter allegedly abused her. When a constable, Gemya Naik, who liaises between passengers and airport officials, tried to intervene, the staff abused him and called him drunk. (Representative Image: Twitter)
 When the US-bound passenger requested the staff to expedite the process, citing her illness, the airline personnel at the counter allegedly abused her. When a constable, Gemya Naik, who liaises between passengers and airport officials, tried to intervene, the staff abused him and called him drunk. (Representative Image: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: RGIA police booked two staff members of Emirates Airlines at the Shamshabad airport here, on charges of abusing and harassing a wheelchair-bound woman passenger in her late fifties, and the police constable who was assisting her during check-in on Saturday.

When the US-bound passenger requested the staff to expedite the process, citing her illness, the airline personnel at the counter allegedly abused her. When a constable, Gemya Naik, who liaises between passengers and airport officials, tried to intervene, the staff abused him and called him drunk.

On a complaint from the constable, police booked a case of assault on a public servant, insulting a person and criminal intimidation against the two staff members.

RGIA police inspector R. Srinivas confirmed that a case has been registered and was under investigation.

When asked about the incident by this correspondent, an Emirates spokesperson said, “We are aware of the complaint related to the alleged incident at the airport. We can confirm that we are cooperating with the authorities. As the matter is under investigation we cannot comment any further.”

Sources said the female passenger and her husband had approached constable Naik for help.  

Though the couple had arrived in advance, the woman requested an expedited check-in so that she could go and relax.

Naik escorted her to the check-in counter and explained the situation to the staff. They were asked to wait as the staff cleared other passengers. After the other passengers were cleared, Naik went to the counter again. At this, the counter in charge, identified as Santoshini, allegedly started abusing him, asking why he had come there again.

Even as Santoshini was abusing, her colleague, Jagadeesh, joined her and started abusing the cop and the female passenger.  After they were pacified, the staff checked in the couple who continued their journey.

...
Tags: rgia police inspector r. srinivas, emirates airlines
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The party president and Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the 5.65 lakh secretariat conveners and Gruha Sarathulu would take part in the party campaign to reach out to the people and explain how their government was working hard for the betterment of the people. (DC Image)

YSRC's Jagan Anne Ma Bhavishyat campaign to reach 1.65cr houses from March 18

Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for APHSL in 2019, at Sunnapuraalla Palle village. However, later, JSW came forward to set up the industry by promising an investment of Rs 8,800 crore in the project, involving the works of the first and second phases. (Image: aphighgradesteels.com)

CM Jagan to offer Bhumi Puja for steel plant in YSR district

Akhila, 23, a native of Rajampet in Annamayya district, was found dead in the early hours of the day. Her roommates informed the warden and others about the suicide. Institute director Sandhya Rani and administrative officer Jilani called in the police. This was the third suicide in the IIIT in recent times. (DC)

IT girl student ends life; third suicide in less than two years

Representational image. Source: Twitter

Online booking facility opens at Jogulamba temple in Alampur



MOST POPULAR

 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Two international drug peddlers nabbed in joint operation

Both the peddlers were caught red-handed by police while they were waiting near RK Puram bridge in Neredmet to hand over the drugs to customers. (Photo By Arrangement)

27 child trafficking victims rescued from Danapur Exp train, six traffickers caught

Secunderabad divisional security commissioner, Dibasmita C Banerjee, alerted RPF Kazipet and Warangal teams to conduct a thorough inspection of the passengers travelling in the Danapur Express train from Balharasha to Secunderabad in the late hours on Wednesday. (Representational DC Image)

'Peeing' on flight: Mishra's lawyers claim he paid Rs 15K as compensation to woman

In one of the messages sent to 'Air Hostess Madam' there is a screenshot of the transactions of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 and a note which says the payments were made as requested by the woman. — Representational Image/PTI

Nowhera Sheik case: ED attaches Rs 78 crore worth properties

Four years back, in 2018, the ED had registered a money laundering case against Nowhera Sheik and others. (Representational Image)

Elderly man dragged on road by scooter-borne youth fleeing after accident

The scooter rider identified as Sahil, hit Muthappa's SUV from behind, and when he attempted to question the former, he tried to escape. (Photo By Arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->