Court grants bail for all 10 accused in Gargi college incident

ANI
Published Feb 14, 2020, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Feb 14, 2020, 1:26 pm IST
On Thursday, the magistrate sent them to Tihar Jail under judicial custody for 14 days
Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal (in green sweater) addresses students during a protest at Gargi College in New Delhi on Monday. File Photo.
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to 10 people, who were arrested in connection with the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at Gargi College, on an amount of Rs 10,000 each.

Earlier on Thursday, the 10 were produced at Saket district court where the magistrate sent them to Tihar Jail under judicial custody for 14 days.

 

Delhi Police on Monday received a complaint from Gargi College against the alleged sexual harassment of female students by a number of unidentified men during their annual cultural fest on February 6.

A case was registered at Hauz Khas Police Station and several teams were constituted to investigate the matter. The police have been looking into available evidence and visited various sites in NCR for the identification of suspects.
Police also said that as many as 23 CCTV footages have been examined and three of these were focused on the ground where the festival was on.

