search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Congress man murdered by wife, paramour in Nalgonda

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 14, 2018, 1:25 am IST
Updated Feb 14, 2018, 1:26 am IST
The news spread like wildfire, and rumours also did the rounds that his enemies were behind the explosion.
Depavath Dharma Nayak
 Depavath Dharma Nayak

Hyderabad: An illicit affair of the second wife of a 46-year-old man in Nalgonda district led to his murder in the wee hours of Tuesday. Residents of Nagarjunapet Tanda in Tirumalagiri mandal woke up to the loud sound of an explosion and were shocked to see body parts strewn about.

Later, the deceased was identified as Depavath Dharma Nayak, a Congress activist and a former Sarpanch. The news spread like wildfire, and rumours also did the rounds that his enemies were behind the explosion. The recent murder of Congress leader Boddupally Srinivas in the district also added fuel to the rumours.

 

However, investigations revealed that Nayak’s second wife Sirisha and her paramour Ravi were behind the murder. The duo had lit gelatin sticks and hurled them on Nayak, while he was asleep in the house.

According to the police, Nayak had married Savitri a few years ago, but as they could not bear children he married his wife’s sister Sirisha. They had two kids. A year ago Sirisha developed an illicit relation with one Ravi from the same village and eloped with him.

On Monday night after Nayak went to sleep, they lit gelatin sticks used for blasts at quarries and hurled them under his cot. The explosion ripped the man’s body into pieces. Police registered a murder case and took Sirisha into custody.

Tags: nalgonda, illicit affair, explosion
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman gives blowjob to man on stage for free cocktails at Russian nightclub

Reports also claim that the woman was offered a club membership along with the three drinks. (Photo: Screengrab) 
 

Indian designer to feature collection in London Fashion Week

Wadhwani's collection beautifully entwines luminosity and darkness with handcrafted textures and motifs and is inspired by the juxtaposition of light and shadow created during day and night.
 

Doctors pull out 14 worms from eye of woman affected by rare condition

Most people avoid the condition as they usually wave flies away from their face (Photo: YouTube)
 

Valentine’s Day 2018: Young Mumbai chef whips up diabetic desserts for special day

Meet Harsh Kedia, at 21, the young lad from Mumbai is already whipping up a storm with his diabetic desserts.
 

Illuminati is real, claims former Canadian Defense Minister

The statement made him the highest ranking government official worldwide to do so. (Youtube Screengrab)
 

Video: Ultimate Dad joke involves 12'' dildo, airport security and a red-faced son

We all may have been embarrassed by our parents, but not like this. (Photo: Facebook/ Ted Andressen)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

C'garh: Groom's car rams into wedding procession, injures 25

The driver of the SUV reportedly lost his control and hit the accelerator instead of the brake, leaving several injured. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Not allowed to party, IAS aspirant kills landlord's son; body found in suitcase

The child's body was found in the suitcase on Tuesday following rising stench from Sakya's home, which he had blamed for dead rats. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Kerala Youth Cong leader hacked to death, cops suspect CPI(M) supporters

30-year-old M Shuhaib was attacked with sharp objects after a country-made bomb was hurled at him, the police said. (Representational image)

Bengaluru: Debt-ridden couple kill son, hang themselves

Upset, the couple is suspected to have hanged their son and then themselves from a ceiling. (Representational Image)

Fake police robs woman of her 40-gm gold chain in Bengaluru

For representation only
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham