Congress man murdered by wife, paramour in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: An illicit affair of the second wife of a 46-year-old man in Nalgonda district led to his murder in the wee hours of Tuesday. Residents of Nagarjunapet Tanda in Tirumalagiri mandal woke up to the loud sound of an explosion and were shocked to see body parts strewn about.

Later, the deceased was identified as Depavath Dharma Nayak, a Congress activist and a former Sarpanch. The news spread like wildfire, and rumours also did the rounds that his enemies were behind the explosion. The recent murder of Congress leader Boddupally Srinivas in the district also added fuel to the rumours.

However, investigations revealed that Nayak’s second wife Sirisha and her paramour Ravi were behind the murder. The duo had lit gelatin sticks and hurled them on Nayak, while he was asleep in the house.

According to the police, Nayak had married Savitri a few years ago, but as they could not bear children he married his wife’s sister Sirisha. They had two kids. A year ago Sirisha developed an illicit relation with one Ravi from the same village and eloped with him.

On Monday night after Nayak went to sleep, they lit gelatin sticks used for blasts at quarries and hurled them under his cot. The explosion ripped the man’s body into pieces. Police registered a murder case and took Sirisha into custody.