Nation Crime 14 Jan 2020 'Hopeful that c ...
Nation, Crime

'Hopeful that curative pleas of convicts will be rejected,' says Nirbhaya's mother

ANI
Published Jan 14, 2020, 11:59 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2020, 11:59 am IST
A curative petition is the last judicial resort available for redressal of grievances. It is decided by the judges in-chamber.
Ahead of the Supreme Court's hearing on the curative petitions filed by two death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case, Asha Devi, mother of the victim, expressed hope that the court will reject the pleas of the two rapists. (Photo: File)
 Ahead of the Supreme Court's hearing on the curative petitions filed by two death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case, Asha Devi, mother of the victim, expressed hope that the court will reject the pleas of the two rapists. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Ahead of the Supreme Court's hearing on the curative petitions filed by two death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case, Asha Devi, mother of the victim, expressed hope that the court will reject the pleas of the two rapists.

A five-judge bench of Justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan will hear the curative pleas filed by Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Singh.

 

"They (convicts) have filed a petition (curative plea) before the Supreme Court just to stall the process. I am very hopeful that their petition will be rejected today. They will be hanged on January 22 and 'Nirbhaya' will get justice," Asha Devi told ANI on Tuesday.

Vinay and Mukesh had moved a curative petition in the top court after a Delhi court issued a death warrant in their name and announced January 22 as the date of their execution.

Besides them, two other convicts named Pawan and Akshay are also slated to be executed on the same day at 7 am in Delhi's Tihar Jail premises.

They were convicted and sentenced to death for brutally raping a 23-year-old woman on a moving bus in the national capital on the night of December 16, 2012.

The victim, who was later given the name Nirbhaya, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Singapore where she had been airlifted for medical treatment.

A curative petition is the last judicial resort available for redressal of grievances. It is decided by the judges in-chamber.

If it is rejected, they are legally bound to move a mercy petition. It is filed before the President who has the power to commute it to life imprisonment.

...
Tags: nirbhaya rape case, supreme court, curative plea
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Three Army soldiers were killed and another was missing after an avalanche hit their post in Machil sector along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, defence sources said. (Representational Image)

3 soldiers killed, 1 missing as Avalanche strikes Army post in J&K

Navy chief Adm Karambir Singh confers with Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat during the launch of an 'Application for Grant of Permission for Aerial Photography/Remote Sensing Survey', in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Navy chief asks veterans to correct myths about services on social media

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked WhatsApp and Google to preserve and provide information related to the JNU violence to police. (Photo: File)

Delhi HC asks cops to seize WhatsApp group members' phone linked to JNU attack

The army training institute in Pachmarchi, Madhya Pradesh.

Army deserter pulls washroom trick on guards



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Telangana among top 3 states in acid attack cases in 2018: NCRB

Representational image

Response to beheading of Army porter will be military: Naravane

Army Chief Gen M M Naravane

In India, a rape every 15 minutes

Representational picture

Kannauj: Sleeper bus goes up in flames, 20 passengers burnt alive

A bus catches fire after collision with a truck on GT Road. at Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh. PTI photo

ED attaches Rs 78-cr worth assets of ex-ICICI Chairman Chanda Kochhar, others

Chanda Kochhar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham