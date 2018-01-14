search on deccanchronicle.com
Huge psychotropic drug haul near Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ASIF YAR KHAN
Published Jan 14, 2018, 1:35 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2018, 1:35 am IST
The false casing was masked by pasting a thick black cloth over it.
The drug metha-qualone was hidden in a false casing in a car with a Karnataka registration, near Kamareddy.
 The drug metha-qualone was hidden in a false casing in a car with a Karnataka registration, near Kamareddy.

Hyderabad: Forty-six kgs of methaqualone, a psychotropic substance, were seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday. Officials said it was estimated to be worth Rs 20 crore.

On a tip-off, the DRI officials halted a Maruti Suzuki Brezza with Karnataka registration at Kamkole village of Munipalli mandal in Sangareddy district. “On searching the vehicle, we found a large quantity of methaqualone concealed in a false casing behind the rear seats and side walls of the boot of the car. It was further secured with metal covers,” said DRI officials.

 

The false casing was masked by pasting a thick black cloth over it. “After systematically searching the car we unearthed 46 packets from the concealment. Each packet contained white powder weighing about 1 kg. After preliminary drug analysis, it was found to be methaqualone,” they said.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that a person at Omerga in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra, who in turn had instructed to deliver the material in Chennai, loaded it into the car.

Tags: directorate of revenue intelligence, osmanabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




