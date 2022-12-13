Delhi liquor scam: More persons from Hyderabad under CBI radar

CBI officials had questioned Kavitha about alleged hawala transactions, destroying mobile phones and influencing officials on issue of liquor licenses. (PTI)

HYDERABAD: CBI officials, who are probing the Delhi liquor scam, are likely to serve notices to political leaders and businessmen based in Hyderabad after recording MLC K. Kavitha's statements here on Sunday.

A CBI team verified the statements on Monday. After receiving related documents and evidence under Section 91 CrPC from Kavitha, the agency is likely to serve notices to some more persons from Telangana.

The ED officials have established the role of an alleged ‘South Group’ comprising Kavitha and others like Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy in influencing Vijay Nair, one of the accused.

