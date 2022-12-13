  
Nation Crime 13 Dec 2022 Delhi liquor scam: M ...
Nation, Crime

Delhi liquor scam: More persons from Hyderabad under CBI radar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 13, 2022, 12:09 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2022, 12:09 am IST
CBI officials had questioned Kavitha about alleged hawala transactions, destroying mobile phones and influencing officials on issue of liquor licenses. (PTI)
 CBI officials had questioned Kavitha about alleged hawala transactions, destroying mobile phones and influencing officials on issue of liquor licenses. (PTI)

HYDERABAD: CBI officials, who are probing the Delhi liquor scam, are likely to serve notices to political leaders and businessmen based in Hyderabad after recording MLC K. Kavitha's statements here on Sunday.

A CBI team verified the statements on Monday. After receiving related documents and evidence under Section 91 CrPC from Kavitha, the agency is likely to serve notices to some more persons from Telangana.

The ED officials have established the role of an alleged ‘South Group’ comprising Kavitha and others like Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy in influencing Vijay Nair, one of the accused.

CBI officials had questioned Kavitha about alleged hawala transactions, destroying mobile phones and influencing officials on issue of liquor licenses.

...
Tags: delhi liquor scam, kalvakuntla kavitha, magunta srinivasulu reddy, central burea of investigation (cbi)
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

PCC general secretary R. Laxman Yadav (By arrangement)

R. Laxman Yadav is PCC general secretary

Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)

Supreme Court grants interim bail to Anantha Babu

The vehicle is now painted with emerald green and not olive green as was proposed earlier. (Image: Twitter)

Pawan Kalyan opts for Varahi in emerald green, ends vehicle colour row

File photo of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

CM heads to Delhi for yagam, 2,000 BRS leaders to join him



MOST POPULAR

 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotechâ€™s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

NIA set to formally take over Mangaluru blast case

Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar (Twitter)

Slain forest official laid to rest in Telangana

Chalamala Srinivas Rao, the forest officer, who was hacked to death by tribals. (Image: Twitter)

Shraddha Walkar suspected her live-in partner of cheating, claims social activist

Undated photo of Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly strangled by her live-in partner Aftab Ameen Poonawala.(Photo: PTI)

Conman from Hyderabad pulls off Rs. 7 cr. investment heist

The funds from the current account operated by the firm in a private bank at Habsiguda, were diverted to individual accounts in small sums. (Representational Image)

Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California

Gangster Goldy Brar. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->