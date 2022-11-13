Seven people died in Sunday mishaps

  
DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 13, 2022, 1:29 pm IST
Updated Nov 13, 2022, 1:29 pm IST
HYDERABAD: Seven persons died and 20 suffered serious injuries in two different road mishaps that took place in Suryapet and Mahabubnagar districts on Sunday.

In the first case, a tractor, heading in a wrong direction with 30 persons, hit a speeding truck on the National Highway during the early hours of Sunday. The passengers were returning to their native Munagala of Suryapet district after attending a Padi puja at Hariharasuta Ayyappa temple on Saturday.

Five persons, Naragani Kotaiah, CH Uday, G Jyothi, Ch Prameela, and T Prameela, died on the spot. At least, 20 others suffered serious injuries. Following the information about the mishap, the Suryapet police reached the spot and shifted the injured persons to different hospitals. The bodies have shifted to the mortuary.

In the second case, two persons died after a speeding car hit a tractor carrying paddy bags at Koduru village on National Highway in Mahbubnagar district on Sunday morning.

The deceased are identified as Laxman, the tractor driver, and Manikyamma, who was travelling in the car. According to police, Manikyamma's family members were travelling to visit a temple.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


