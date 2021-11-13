Out on bail, realtors play foul

HYDERABAD: In a clear case of double standards, the tainted realtor Sreedhar Rao got the widow of an army Major arrested and forced her to stay put in jail even days after the court granted her bail in a case pertaining to a property dispute. However, when Cyberabad police tried to take similar action against Rao in a similar case, he argued that the property dispute he had with the complainants was purely civil in nature and that he was wrongly arrested.

Sreedhar Rao, the Managing Director of Sandhya Conventions, who was booked by Raidurgam police of Cyberabad for cheating the public to the tune of Rs 11 crore, was given bail within hours of his arrest earlier this week. In a direct contrast, when his company was the complainant in a 2020 cheating case in Gachibowli, the accused, a 65-year-old woman was brought to the city from Delhi and remanded.

The FIR of the 2020 case, a copy of which is with Deccan Chronicle, states, “The contents of the complaint disclose a land/civil dispute hence made a G.D entry,” (sic), the complaint was filed by P. Srujan Sen, an employee of Sandhya Techno-1, wherein he stated that the woman and her daughter had convinced them that they would sell properties at FCI Society in Gachibowli for a total consideration of Rs five crore.

“Believing her words and considering her age, they agreed and entered into the transaction by paying Rs 75 lakh through cash and as registrations were temporarily suspended in the state of Telangana, they agreed to pay the money at the time of registration. However, the women pleaded with them that they are without income and need the money urgently and will come for registration once they are opened. Trusting them, at their insistence, they transferred an amount of Rs 4.05 crore. They were informed that the women had come to Hyderabad and requested them to sign the agreement of sale/sale deeds, which could be registered as and when the registration opens in Telangana and subsequently complete the transaction at Delhi.

However, after receiving such a huge amount, they are now stating that they will not register the property, nor return the money,” said the FIR petition.

However, it was learnt from the sources close to the Major’s wife that she had met the police chief of Cyberabad and submitted a letter demanding action against Rao as he never gave Rs 75 lakh. It was also learnt that Rao transferred Rs 4.05 crore without her asking for it. She alleged that the case booked against her was false and that the police were playing favourites because of an influential person.

“It was Rao, who had cancelled the deal and pressured the women while they were in mourning a death in the family. What he did with them was illegal and we hope the cops will take action against the man,” sources said.

Meanwhile, an advocate stated that the FIR registered in the case had no agreement copy and was based on WhatsApp chats and still they implicated the women.