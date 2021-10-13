Three Maoist cadres eliminated in exchange of fire

As per reports, two guns were seized from the spot of the encounter. Combing and search operations by the security forces were underway in the forest till the last reports came in. — Representational image/By arrangement

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha police on Tuesday eliminated three Maoist cadres during an exchange with the rebels in Tulasi forest in Malkangiri district.

The rebels belonged to the outlawed CPI (Maoist). The slain included two women cadres.

Acting on Intelligence inputs about the presence of the Maoists in the area, a joint team of a special Operation Group from Odisha Police and Malkangiri District Voluntary Force launched a combing operation in the area in the wee hours, informed state director general of police Abhay while briefing the media in Bhubaneswar.

“During the operation, the extremists, hiding in the forest, opened fire at the security forces. Subsequently, the jawans retaliated. Three Maoists sustained bullet injuries and succumbed to it at the spot,” said the DGP.

“So far we have recovered three bodies from the spot. More ultras are expected to have died or injured in the gunfight. Security personnel are scouting for the possible killed or injured rebels,” he added.

In 2020, as many as 16 members of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit had been killed in gun-battles with security forces in Odisha. Seven civilians and two policemen had also lost their lives in the violence.