Five arrested on charges of illegal purchase of assigned lands in Amaravati

Vijayawada: Five associates of former minister minister P. Narayana were arrested by the CID on charges of illegal purchase of assigned lands in the capital city area Amaravati and they were produced before the special judge for ACB cases here on Tuesday.

The arrested accused were identified as Kolli Sivaram, Gattem Venkatesh,

Chikkala Vijaya Saradhi, Bade Anjaneyulu and Koti Krishna Dora Babu.

Based on a complaint lodged by Yalamati Prasad Kumar from Pedapalem village

of Duggirala mandal in Guntur district, the CID booked a case under the

provisions of the AP Assigned Lands (Prohibition of Transfer) Act, 1977 and

the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, with regard to land involved to the

tune of 169.27 acres pertaining to this case and in all, illegal

transactions suspected over assigned lands in 1,100 acres in capital city

area with prime accused is P. Narayana who was the minister for municipal

administration in the previous Telugu Desam government.

Narayana, his associates and kin purchased assigned lands in an extent of

89.90 acres in capital city villages including Ananthavaram, Krishnayapalem,

Kurgallu, Lingayapalem, Mandadam, Nekkallu, Nowluru, Ryapudi, Thullur,

Uddandanarayunipalem and Venkatapalem in different survey numbers even as

these lands were placed in the prohibited list as per section22-A of the

Indian Registration Act, 1908 and obtained 84 sale deeds in their names.

A financial trail of Rs 15 crore was seen from entities connected to Narayana

and his family members to M/s Ramakrishna Housing Private Limited and this

flow of funds was connected to purchase of assigned lands from SC/ST/BC

farmers in Amaravati at low rates.