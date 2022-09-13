  
Five arrested on charges of illegal purchase of assigned lands in Amaravati

Published Sep 13, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
Updated Sep 14, 2022, 7:32 am IST
Former minister minister P. Narayana (Facebook)
Vijayawada: Five associates of former minister minister P. Narayana were arrested by the CID on charges of illegal purchase of assigned lands in the capital city area Amaravati and they were produced before the special judge for ACB cases here on Tuesday.

The arrested accused were identified as Kolli Sivaram, Gattem Venkatesh,
Chikkala Vijaya Saradhi, Bade Anjaneyulu and Koti Krishna Dora Babu.

Based on a complaint lodged by Yalamati Prasad Kumar from Pedapalem village
of Duggirala mandal in Guntur district, the CID booked a case under the
provisions of the AP Assigned Lands (Prohibition of Transfer) Act, 1977 and
the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, with regard to land involved to the
tune of 169.27 acres pertaining to this case and in all, illegal
transactions suspected over assigned lands in 1,100 acres in capital city
area with prime accused is P. Narayana who was the minister for municipal
administration in the previous Telugu Desam government.

Narayana, his associates and kin purchased assigned lands in an extent of
89.90 acres in capital city villages including Ananthavaram, Krishnayapalem,
Kurgallu, Lingayapalem, Mandadam, Nekkallu, Nowluru, Ryapudi, Thullur,
Uddandanarayunipalem and Venkatapalem in different survey numbers even as
these lands were placed in the prohibited list as per section22-A of the
Indian Registration Act, 1908 and obtained 84 sale deeds in their names.

A financial trail of Rs 15 crore was seen from entities connected to Narayana
and his family members to M/s Ramakrishna Housing Private Limited and this
flow of funds was connected to purchase of assigned lands from SC/ST/BC
farmers in Amaravati at low rates.

