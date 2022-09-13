  
Nation Crime 13 Sep 2022 Fire at Hyderabad pu ...
Nation, Crime

Fire at Hyderabad pub building creates panic

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 13, 2022, 9:33 pm IST
Updated Sep 14, 2022, 7:13 am IST
Minor Fire broke out at a building in Jubilee hills on Tuesday. (DC Image/R. Pavan)
 Minor Fire broke out at a building in Jubilee hills on Tuesday. (DC Image/R. Pavan)

HYDERABAD: Panic gripped road number 36 Jubilee Hills after a fire broke out in the 800 Pub building Tuesday afternoon.

“We received a call at 2.47 pm about a fire mishap. Two fire tenders were pressed into action immediately and they doused the fire within one hour,” G.B. Chandrshaker Babu, station fire officer at Filmnagar, said.

The fire broke out when sparks from a welding work began flying into plastic sheets and AC outlets before spreading to blue plastic sheets in the building, he said.

The lane was narrow and it soon spread to an under construction building that was covered with plastic sheets. Luckily no one was hurt as the 800 Pub building was empty because of renovation work that is underway. The building watchman, who was on the third floor, managed to escape from the rear exit, Chandrashaer said.

The fire partially damaged rear glasses and two air conditioners.

...
Tags: jubilee hills, filmnagar, hyderabad news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 14 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Secunderabad hotel fire: Death toll rises to eight

Latest From Nation

The minister said the Centre owed TS Rs 1,05,812 crore in the form of pending funds, grants and compensation in the last eight years. — DC Image

Telangana lost Rs 15,033 cr due to Centre’s loan curbs: Harish

Harish listed the Centre's failures in resolving the Krishna water sharing dispute between TS and AP, division of common institutions listed under Schedule IX and X of AP Reorganisation Act, the Centre's discrimination in payment of power dues to Telangana from AP, etc. — DC Image

BJP’s inaction on bifurcation Act hurt TS growth: Harish

The CM said every teaching hospital must become a centre for healthcare services in the respective district. The village clinics and every hospital located in its jurisdiction must be brought under its control so that it would help detect and provide treatment to cancer, he said. — PTI

Jagan for strengthening Arogyasri, providing medicines to discharged patients

After giving them a patient hearing, Rao assured the VRAs that the state government would consider their demands on pay scale and job security positively but sought time till September 18 to hold the next round of talks. — DC Image/Surendra Panishetty

KTR averts August 2000 Basheerbagh mayhem



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

One dead, three injured in firecracker explosion in Vishakapatnam

Fire broke out at an illegal firecracker unit on the outskirts of the Chinayatapalem village under in Anakapalle district. (Representational Image)

Tirupati: Body of a youth found in tank near Tiruchanoor

News

NIA raids 50 sites in three states, Delhi-NCR

: Crime Branch team of Haryana Police deployed during a raid by National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials in connection with a case related to narco-terrorism by alleged gangsters, in Gurugram. (PTI)

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's kin appears before ED in coal scam case

Abhishek Banerjee (PTI)

Cases booked against 91 cops in Telangana in 2021: Report

A total of 91 cases were registered against police personnel in Telangana state during 2021, according to ‘Crime in India, 2021’ report released by the NCRB. (Representational Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->