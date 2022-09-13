Fire at Hyderabad pub building creates panic

Minor Fire broke out at a building in Jubilee hills on Tuesday. (DC Image/R. Pavan)

HYDERABAD: Panic gripped road number 36 Jubilee Hills after a fire broke out in the 800 Pub building Tuesday afternoon.

“We received a call at 2.47 pm about a fire mishap. Two fire tenders were pressed into action immediately and they doused the fire within one hour,” G.B. Chandrshaker Babu, station fire officer at Filmnagar, said.

The fire broke out when sparks from a welding work began flying into plastic sheets and AC outlets before spreading to blue plastic sheets in the building, he said.

The lane was narrow and it soon spread to an under construction building that was covered with plastic sheets. Luckily no one was hurt as the 800 Pub building was empty because of renovation work that is underway. The building watchman, who was on the third floor, managed to escape from the rear exit, Chandrashaer said.

The fire partially damaged rear glasses and two air conditioners.