Death toll in Secunderabad hotel inferno rises to 8

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 13, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
Four of the deceased who have been officially identified thus far were from Odisha, two from Chennai, and one each from Vijayawada and New Delhi. Most of the victims had come for business purposes while some who were employed had come on an official trip. — DC Image
Hyderabad: The death toll in the fire mishap at the four-storeyed Ruby Pride Luxury Hotel in Secunderabad rose to eight on Tuesday, with one more injured succumbing to burns while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The majority of those killed and injured in Monday night's fire mishap at the hotel and e-bike showroom were from other states. The victims have been identified through their identity cards.

Four of the deceased who have been officially identified thus far were from Odisha, two from Chennai, and one each from Vijayawada and New Delhi. Most of the victims had come for business purposes while some who were employed had come on an official trip.

The deceased were identified as Sandeep Malik, Mohan Malik, Maitria Mahapatra and his wife Chandan Jevi from Odisha, Sitharaman and Balaji Krishnan, both from Chennai, Alladi Harish from Vijayawada, and Virendra Kumar from Delhi.

Depak Yadav, a quality officer from Gurgaon, and Umesh Kumar Acharya, a marketing manager from Kolkata, two of the 10 injured, are being treated in the ICU ward at Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad, and their condition is stated to be critical. The condition of eight others who were injured in the fire mishap is stated to be out of danger. 

Meanwhile, the North Zone task force near Secunderabad Clock Tower arrested Ruby Pride Luxury Hotel and GEMO Pai e-Scooters managed by Rajinder Singh Bugga and Sumeet Singh, who had been operating the electrical scooters illegally for a year in the basement of the same building and were also the owners of the building.

...
News

