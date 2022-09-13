  
Nation Crime 13 Sep 2022 7 die in Hyderabad h ...
Nation, Crime

7 die in Hyderabad hotel inferno

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SYED OMAR FAROOQ
Published Sep 13, 2022, 8:01 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2022, 8:58 am IST
Fire personnel rescue one of the victims trapped in the Ruby Pride hotel, Secunderabad, where a major fire mishap occurred on Monday. — DC Image/Surenderreddy Singireddy
 Fire personnel rescue one of the victims trapped in the Ruby Pride hotel, Secunderabad, where a major fire mishap occurred on Monday. — DC Image/Surenderreddy Singireddy

Hyderabad: At least seven people, including a woman, succumbed to injuries suffered in a fire on the fourth floor of Ruby Pride Luxury Hotel near the regional passport office in Secunderabad late Monday. Nine persons suffered critical burns and more than 25 people were rescued.

The fire was suspected to have been caused by a blast of an electric scooter parked in the basement, which was used as a godown by the automotive dealer operating from the ground floor.

City police commissioner C.V. Anand said that seven were dead and several others injured in the mishap. At least two people died on the spot when they jumped from the hotel rooms. Four fire tenders were pressed into service and the brigade had ventured into the hotel with oxygen masks.

Many more continued to be trapped inside the building at the time of the report, with the number of casualties expected to increase. With the entire four-storey building engulfed in smoke, people panicked and started jumping from the windows.

“Around 9.30 pm, I was having tea at stall beside the building. I smelt some electric wire burning and rushed with others into the basement of the building. Upon seeing that an electric vehicle caught fire, I asked the hotel employee to get a fire extinguisher. He rushed upstairs and came back with one, but it was too late as other EV vehicles and subsequently, an electric circuit caught fire, which spread rapidly,” said Mohammed Ashraf, an auto driver resident of Chandrayangutta said.

The owner of Yatri Inn, located in the vicinity, said that the vehicles belonged to Gemo Pai EV Motors.

An eyewitness said, “I heard the shouts of a woman and a child crying for help from the third floor but due to the smoke we couldn’t find the kid.”

Fire director Sanjay Kumar Jain and senior police officials from the north zone task force’s special branch rushed to the spot.

“On seeing the fire, I first alerted the 108 helpline and then rushed inside along with my friend, Ayub. We rescued seven persons when 12 ambulances arrived at the scene,” the onlooker, identified as Srikanth, said.

“It was a great task for me and the firefighters. I tied a towel. Still, I was not able to breathe and my eyes are burning. I have never seen such a tragedy in my life,” he said.

Three of the deceased were identified as Harish, Sitaram and Verandam, while the others are yet to be identified. The police shifted the three bodies to a hospital for autopsies.

...
Tags: fire in ruby pride hotel in secunderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 13 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Some women met Sanjay and complained that their houses in low-lying areas of Subhash Nagar get inundated whenever there is heavy rain. — DC File Image

People in low-lying areas appeal to Bandi for respite

TPCC chief, A. Revanth Reddy called the party upon rank and file to invest their time and ensure a Congress victory. — DC File Image

TRS, BJP to spend Rs 300 cr each in Munugode: Revanth

The Telangana state government is setting up its first university in the state with the Chief Minister as Chancellor against the convention of having Governor as chancellor of universities. — DC File Image

TS govt setting up first university replacing Governor with CM as chancellor

Telangana irrigation Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar (Twitter/@IPRTelangana)

Daughter's lavish wedding lands TS Babu in High Court



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's kin appears before ED in coal scam case

Abhishek Banerjee (PTI)

Visakhapatnam: Body found in Raiwada canal

News

Maternal aunt beats 10-yr-old boy to death in Andhra Pradesh

The relatives from the adjacent house rushed to the spot and shifted the boy to a government hospital. Ayan died at the hospital. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

Nellore: Close relative attacks minor girl with acid, slits her throat

News

One dead, three injured in firecracker explosion in Vishakapatnam

Fire broke out at an illegal firecracker unit on the outskirts of the Chinayatapalem village under in Anakapalle district. (Representational Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->