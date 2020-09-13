172nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,660,153

95,529

Recovered

3,624,375

73,057

Deaths

77,526

1,168

Maharashtra101568171502328724 Andhra Pradesh5476864467164779 Tamil Nadu4915714354228234 Karnataka4404113349997067 Uttar Pradesh2990452274424282 Delhi2097481781544687 West Bengal1963321690433828 Bihar155445139458797 Telangana154880121925950 Odisha146894112062669 Assam138339108330430 Gujarat110971915703181 Kerala10225573900411 Rajasthan99036819701207 Haryana8833268525932 Madhya Pradesh83619629361691 Punjab74616533082212 Jharkhand5904043329532 Chhatisgarh586432723518 Jammu and Kashmir5071234689854 Uttarakhand2922119428388 Goa2344518065276 Puducherry1902613783365 Tripura1830010734182 Himachal Pradesh8784582470 Manipur7579600244 Chandigarh7292460083 Arunachal Pradesh5825412610 Nagaland494637918 Meghalaya3447188924 Sikkim2026148611 Mizoram13797900
Nation Crime 13 Sep 2020 SSR suicide: NCB est ...
Nation, Crime

SSR suicide: NCB establishes chain of narco supply to Rajput via Showik

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 13, 2020, 9:55 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2020, 9:55 pm IST
Other arrested peddlers have revealed the chain of supply of narcotics substances to the film stars and other celebrities
Sushant Singh Rajput (Pic courtesy: Instagram)
 Sushant Singh Rajput (Pic courtesy: Instagram)

Following Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raids in Mumbai and Goa and arrests of drug peddlers while probing the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide, the breakthrough has helped identify chain of narcotics that reached Rajput. The NCB has arrested one Dwayne Fernandes, who is the associate of Showik Chakraborty and is stated to have supplied drugs to the latter, meant for Rajput. Officials said that Fernandes is a Mumbai based drug dealer and deals in curated marijuana and hash.

Other arrested peddlers have revealed the chain of supply of narcotics substances to the film stars and other celebrities. The investigation is now headed to identify these known personalities who were buying from these peddlers.

 

The NCB revealed that one of the arrested, Karamjeet Singh Anand, is a peddler with a local distribution channel of drugs in film industry. Another peddler Sanket Patel is in the distribution chain of Karamjeet and he would also deliver narcotic stuff to several celebrities.

Officials said that Sandeep Gupta, who is an auto rickshaw driver, operates as a bulk supplier of weed to retail dealers like Dwayne. Aftab Fateh Ansari is Gupta’s associate operating wholesale procurement channel of weed for him and taking care of further distribution.

 

Ankush Arenja runs a kitchen in a plush area of Mumbai and peddles drugs like weed, hash and mephedrone to high profile individuals. Investigation revealed that he would buy the banned substance from Patel and is also connected with the network of Anuj Keshwani (already arrested) and Karamjeet Singh.

The raids were conducted in the western suburbs of the city. The locations raided also included Powai, from where the NCB nabbed Ankush Arenja (29). Arenja was closely associated with Anand and used to receive the contraband from him.

“The narcotics would then be supplied to another accused, Anuj Keswani. Cannabis in a quantity of 42 grams along with `1.12 lakh were recovered from Arenja and the cash is from the sold contraband,” said an NCB officer.

 

From Goa, the NCB officials arrested Chris Costa and he is being brought to Mumbai for further investigation. Further probe is underway.

...
Tags: narcotics control bureau (ncb), sushant singh rajput death investigation, rhea chakraborty
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

The coronavirus has spread to Vikarabad district in Telangana as well. (DC file photo)

No containment zones declared despite corona spread to rural Telangana

The TTD's Slotted Seva Darshan ticket counter. (Photo: TTD)

TTD to resume slotted Srivari Sarva Darshan tokens as early as possible

A massive respiratory system makde yaks ideal for mountain operations.

Despite modern artillery, the yak remains the beast of burden for PLA

Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh. (PTI)

Former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passes away at Delhi AIIMS



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Criminal case against Eigerbuck CEO for cheating PNB

Representational image (PTI photo)

China keeping a close eye on multi-agency probe against 2 Chinese nationals

There is nothing to indicate that the arrests may have figured during the back channel talks between India and China

Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA raids goldsmith's house in Tamil Nadu

Representational image

Three men killed inside famous 12 century temple in Mandya, Karnataka

The Arkeshwaraswamy temple in Mandya, Karnataka.

Sasikala’s benami properties attached

Sasikala (file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham