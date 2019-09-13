Hyderabad: Minor girl, 15, raped by water tanker driver at Madhapur

Hyderabad: Following a complaint of rape lodged by a 15-year-old girl from Madhapur, the police arrested a man who works as a water tanker driver on Thursday and remanded him to judicial custody. The accused had lured the girl in the name of friendship and took her to a room where she was sexually assaulted, said the police.

The victim, along with her family, moved to the city six months ago and were living under Madhapur police station limits. They used to go to a nearby water tank to get water. During her visits, the driver of a water tank, Ravi, 24, of Venkatagiri in Yousufguda befriended her. A few days ago, when the victim along with her younger sister went to get water, Ravi, who was there took the victim into the office room and raped her. After going home, the girl informed her mother about the incident. When the victim’s mother went to the spot and questioned Ravi, he ran from there. She lodged a complaint with the Madhapur police who traced him.