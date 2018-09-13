search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

6-yr-old girl raped by 13-year-old relative in Odisha, critical

PTI
Published Sep 13, 2018, 8:28 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2018, 8:28 am IST
The incident happened when the girl was alone in the house at Mahisakhal locality on Tuesday.
The matter came to light when the condition of the minor girl deteriorated and she was taken to a hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, police said. (Representational Image)
 The matter came to light when the condition of the minor girl deteriorated and she was taken to a hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, police said. (Representational Image)

Bhubaneswar: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a relative, also a minor in Bhubaneswar, police said Wednesday.

The incident happened when the girl was alone in the house at Mahisakhal locality on Tuesday. The accused, aged around 13 years, committed the offence when the girl's parents were away, they said.

 

The matter came to light when the condition of the minor girl deteriorated and she was taken to a hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, police said.

"Acting on the basis of its own information, police have suo motu registered a case of rape and detained the accused," Commissioner of Police, Satyajit Mohanty said.

The accused, who happens to be a relative of the girl, is also a minor boy, Mohanty said adding that investigation is in progress.

Emergency Officer of the SCB Medical College Hospital, Dr Bhubanananda Maharana said the condition of the rape survivor was already critical when she was taken to the hospital.

Stating that the condition of the girl who is undergoing treatment in the ICU is still critical, Maharana said all possible medical treatment is being provided to her free of cost. A team of specialists of different departments is engaged in her treatment, he said.

Meanwhile, the accused boy has been booked under relevant sections of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police added.

Tags: minor raped, crime, crime against minor, indian penal code, pocso act
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

10-year-old miraculously survives after kebab skewer impaled his skull

He was attacked by a swarm of wasps and fell from a tree house (Photo: AFP)
 

iPhone XR in 2 minutes: All you need to know

The biggest difference between the XR and the XS is the display — instead of an OLED panel, the XR is relying on an LCD panel.
 

Cancer to kill 10 mn in 2018 despite better prevention

The toll is rising as populations expand and grow older, and people in developing nations adopt unhealthy, high-risk lifestyles traditionally associated with richer economies. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Hyderabad devotees go eco-friendly with sugarcane Ganpati

Mohan Raj, a member of the trust told ANI, that each year they try to do something new. (Photo: ANI)
 

Scientists cure skin melanoma of mice in trial, train body to stop tumours returning

Notably, when researchers tried to give cured mice the same cancer again they couldn't because the jab had immunised them against the tumours.
 

Apple's newest iPhone could have big screen, big price

Customers buy the iPhone X at the Apple Store on New York’s Fifth Avenue. Apple is expected to unveil its biggest and most expensive iPhone on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, as part of a lineup of three new models aimed at widening the product’s appeal amid slowing sales growth. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Bengaluru: Family of four killed in head-on collision

A BMTC bus and a car collided on the Old Airport Road on Wednesday. (Right) The badly mangled car (Image DC)

Bengaluru: Man’s arm cut for resisting robbery

While Ravish was waiting, one of the men threw chilli powder at him, pulled out a chopper and demanded that he part with valuables. (Representional Image)

Bengaluru: Two-wheeler rider held for assaulting traffic cop

Shashi immediately sent a message to the Hoysala team, who rushed to the spot and took Ranganath into custody. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Man gets 5 years imprisonment under POCSO Act

The accused would harass the entire family physically. On January 8, 2018, while minor sister was asleep, the accused touched her private parts. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: 5 detained suspects during search

Four persons hailing from Karnataka, who did not have any government-issued identification cards to prove their identity, were also detained, police said. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham