Nurse accuses doctor of rape

Hyderabad: A woman working as a nurse approached the Narayanguda police, alleging that a doctor who works with her had raped her multiple times after promising to marry her.

Police said that the nurse alleged that Dr Sandeep Bharadwaj, a resident of Narayanguda, had proposed marriage to her, following which they started becoming close. “After sexually assaulting her several times, when she asked him about their marriage he started avoiding her and threatened her and told her to stay away,” said the police.