  
Nation Crime 13 Aug 2022 Nurse accuses doctor ...
Nation, Crime

Nurse accuses doctor of rape

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 13, 2022, 1:25 am IST
Updated Aug 13, 2022, 1:25 am IST
Police said that the nurse alleged that Dr Sandeep Bharadwaj, a resident of Narayanguda, had proposed marriage to her, following which they started becoming close. (Representational Image/ DC)
 Police said that the nurse alleged that Dr Sandeep Bharadwaj, a resident of Narayanguda, had proposed marriage to her, following which they started becoming close. (Representational Image/ DC)

Hyderabad: A woman working as a nurse approached the Narayanguda police, alleging that a doctor who works with her had raped her multiple times after promising to marry her.

Police said that the nurse alleged that Dr Sandeep Bharadwaj, a resident of Narayanguda, had proposed marriage to her, following which they started becoming close. “After sexually assaulting her several times, when she asked him about their marriage he started avoiding her and threatened her and told her to stay away,” said the police.

...
Tags: allegedly sexually assaulted, allegedly raped
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The residents of Narsingapur village in Dichpally mandal of Nizamabad district perform puja to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi. — DC Image

Rudram villagers unfurl Tricolour 365 days a year

Palvai Shravanti — Facebook

My father and I sacrificed a lot: Palvai Sravanti

Local farmers have been pleading with the state government to implement the Pranahita Chevella project so that the floods could be controlled and the farmer's crops will be saved during the monsoon. — Representational Image/DC

River Pranahita’s backwaters inundate standing crops on 20,000 acres in two districts

The bodies of DRF team member Praveen aka Pradeep and fisherman Ranjit were fished out on Friday by involving local swimmers and were handed over to their family members after post mortem. (Representational Image/DC)

Suddepalli tragedy exposes DRF mismanagement



MOST POPULAR

 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Teachers’ job scam: WB minister, aide in ED custody

Arpita Mukherjee with West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee (Twitter)

Child trafficking in trains down

Officials said that the children were mostly trafficked from Bihar and West Bengal, and forced to work in factories in the city. (DC Image)

Jahangirpuri violence: ED registers money laundering case against accused

Security forces personnel stand guard as girls walk to school in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 22, 2022. (PTI)

BSF jawan shoots himself dead in J-K

N Hazarika, 43, shot himself fatally from his service rifle at his deployment post in a school in Anantnag district. (Representational Image/DC)

NSE co-location scam: CBI launches search operation in multiple cities

Former National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO and MD Chitra Ramkrishna (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->