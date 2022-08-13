Minister Srinivas Goud opens fire into air with cop’s service weapon

HYDERABAD: The Prohibition and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud opened fire into air from a service weapon belonging to a policeman during the Freedom rally conducted in Mahbubnagar on the eve of Independence Day celebrations. The video of the Minister firing into the air went viral on social media.

It can only happen in #Telangana! #TRS Minister Srinivas Goud use a police weapon to fire shots during a crowded event ( top police sources say it's ILLEGAL). Twice this week, he used SLR (a prohibited bore weapon) to fire shots. I Hope @TelanganaDGP initiates action. pic.twitter.com/EBVJaSBz14 — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) August 13, 2022

However, police are tight lipped over the incident. Sources said that a Freedom rally was organised in Mahbubnagar and hundreds of youth and people have participated. During the rally, Minister Srinivas Goud took an SLR service weapon from his guard and opened fire into the air. While the Minister was triggering the weapon, youth celebrated by shouting.

Responding over the incident, Minister Srinivas Goud said that he opened only a rubber bullet. " Being a sports Minister, I opened fire using a rubber bullet and I have a license to operate weapons," Minister Goud said.

The Minister also alleged that some people deliberately started mudslinging on the incident. The Minister stated that they took permission from District SP to use rubber bullets.