  
Nation Crime 13 Aug 2022 Minister Srinivas Go ...
Nation, Crime

Minister Srinivas Goud opens fire into air with cop’s service weapon

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 13, 2022, 4:43 pm IST
Updated Aug 13, 2022, 4:43 pm IST
Minister Srinivas Goud opening fire into the air at Mahabubnagar. (Photo: Twitter)
 Minister Srinivas Goud opening fire into the air at Mahabubnagar. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: The Prohibition and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud opened fire into air from a service weapon belonging to a policeman during the Freedom rally conducted in Mahbubnagar on the eve of Independence Day celebrations. The video of the Minister firing into the air went viral on social media.

However, police are tight lipped over the incident. Sources said that a Freedom rally was organised in Mahbubnagar and hundreds of youth and people have participated. During the rally, Minister Srinivas Goud took an SLR service weapon from his guard and opened fire into the air. While the Minister was triggering the weapon, youth celebrated by shouting.

Responding over the incident, Minister Srinivas Goud said that he opened only a rubber bullet. " Being a sports Minister, I opened fire using a rubber bullet and I have a license to operate weapons," Minister Goud said.

The Minister also alleged that some people deliberately started mudslinging on the incident. The Minister stated that they took permission from District SP to use rubber bullets.

...
Tags: v srinivas goud, mahbubnagar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A technician wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) gestures next to a biohazard sign inside a molecular laboratory facility set up to test for the monkeypox disease. (Photo: AFP)

Delhi reports 5th monkeypox case

A security personnel stands guard near a cannon during full dress rehearsal for the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Independence at the Red Fort, in New Delhi, Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

I-Day celebration: 7,000 invitees expected at Red Fort, security beefed up

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Sonia Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19 again

The Jammu and Kashmir administration Saturday sacked its four employees including son of Syed Salahuddin, the chief of banned Hizbul Mujahideen. (Representational image: PTI)

Hizb chief’s son, terror accused Bitta Karate’s spouse among 4 J&K officials sacked



MOST POPULAR

 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

BSF jawan shoots himself dead in J-K

N Hazarika, 43, shot himself fatally from his service rifle at his deployment post in a school in Anantnag district. (Representational Image/DC)

NSE co-location scam: CBI launches search operation in multiple cities

Former National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO and MD Chitra Ramkrishna (PTI)

Protests against 'Agnipath' turn violent in Bihar; House of Deputy CM attacked

Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Centre, Tuesday announced the short-term recruitment plan to enlist young citizens into the armed forces. (PTI)

Migrant worker from Bihar shot dead in Kashmir

A file photo of Srinagar. (AFP)

Teachers’ job scam: WB minister, aide in ED custody

Arpita Mukherjee with West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee (Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->