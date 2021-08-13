-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Crime 13 Aug 2021 Telangana HC seeks s ...
Nation, Crime

Telangana HC seeks steps to stop honour killing in state

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 13, 2021, 6:58 am IST
Updated Aug 13, 2021, 6:58 am IST
The court said that the figures were unbelievable, whereas the affidavit showed that the police had witnessed around 50 Khap panchayats
The court was not satisfied with the affidavits submitted by the police and directed filing of an additional counter with all details and also issue a fresh circular to effectively implement the apex court guidelines on such critical social issues. (PTI)
 The court was not satisfied with the affidavits submitted by the police and directed filing of an additional counter with all details and also issue a fresh circular to effectively implement the apex court guidelines on such critical social issues. (PTI)

Hyderabad: The High Court expressed dissatisfaction at the Telangana police for not complying with the Supreme Court guidelines to stop honour killings. It took exception to the details submitted by the police on honour killings and reported assaults due to inter caste or inter-religion marriages.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, raised doubts at the details submitted by Rajiv Ratan, Additional DG of Telangana Police, who said in his affidavit that only four honour killing cases and three assault cases were registered in the State from 2017 to 2021.

 

The court said that the figures were unbelievable, whereas the affidavit showed that the police had witnessed around 50 Khap panchayats. The court said that police were not taking the issue as seriously as it ought to have been. It sought to know about the implementation of the Supreme Court guidelines in Shakthi Vahini Vs Union of India to stop honour killing and any crime related to marriage solemened without the consent of parents. The apex court had instructed all the States and the police to constitute district-level special cells and provide protection to couples, whose marriage was not accepted by the parents and elders.

 

Rajiv Ratan submitted that a circular was issued where it asked for compliance with the court orders that whenever police learn about a proposed khap panchayat, a DSP-level officer or his higher up should interact with members of the khap panchayat and make it clear that such meetings were illegal.

The court was not satisfied with the affidavits submitted by the police and directed filing of an additional counter with all details and also issue a fresh circular to effectively implement the apex court guidelines on such critical social issues.

 

...
Tags: honour killings, critical social issues, khap panchayat, rajiv ratan, apex court, shakthi vahini, honour killing, additional dg of telangana police, chief justice hima kohli, justice b. vijaysen reddy, inter-religion marriages
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 13 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi arrives during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021. (PTI)

Sonia Gandhi takes the lead, invites Opposition to virtual meeting on August 20

Saying Justice Nariman was a “lion who guarded the judicial institution”, Chief Justice Ramana hailed him for his “erudition, clarity of thought and scholarly approach”. — PTI

Feel like losing a lion, CJI on Nariman’s retirement

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo:Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Andhra Pradesh CM warns against graft in land survey

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during their meeting in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 12, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Eight ministers target Opposition, ask it to 'apologise' for Parliament ruckus



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Former Union Minister PR Kumaramangalam's wife murdered in Delhi's Vasant Vihar

Kitty Kumaramangalam. (Photo: Twitter/@LiveLawIndia)

Family tries to bury infant, case registered

News

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty's husband arrested in porn case

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty (PTI)

Charred body of project staff found on IIT Madras campus

The IIT management said the police is investigating the incident. (Photo: PTI/File)

Nine Iranians arrested for illegal stay in Chennai, police recover fake Aadhaar cards

The arrested included three women and all the nine were staying in resorts at the sea-side town of Kovalam near here, a city police press release said. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->