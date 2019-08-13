Nation Crime 13 Aug 2019 SC denies seeking st ...
Nation, Crime

SC denies seeking status report on 20 cases against Unnao rape survivor, family

PTI
Published Aug 13, 2019, 2:39 pm IST
Updated Aug 13, 2019, 3:09 pm IST
The bench said it would hear the Unnao case again on August 19.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to direct the Uttar Pradesh government to file a report regarding the status of 20 cases registered against the Unnao rape survivor and her family members. (Photo: File)
 The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to direct the Uttar Pradesh government to file a report regarding the status of 20 cases registered against the Unnao rape survivor and her family members. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to direct the Uttar Pradesh government to file a report regarding the status of 20 cases registered against the Unnao rape survivor and her family members.

A bench comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and B R Gavai said that they don't want to widen the scope and interfere in other cases lodged against them in the state.

 

The apex court was told by an advocate, appearing in the case that proceedings in the four cases, which were transferred to Delhi are going on in a day-to-day basis before a special court here.

The bench said it would hear the Unnao case again on August 19.

...
Tags: supreme court, unnao rape case, uttar pradesh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

He also asked the District Collector to expedite efforts to recover the bodies of those missing in the landslide in Puthumala. (Photo: ANI)(Photo: ANI)

Rahul appreciates people of Wayanad for showing courage during heavy floods

As scores of protestors took to the street on Monday, shops in Nawanshahr town, around 80 km from Chandigarh, reamined shut. (Photo: Representational)

Punjab bandh against demolition of Delhi's Ravidas Temple; schools, colleges shut

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. (Photo: ANI)

Expelled BJP MLA charged with murder of Unnao rape survivor's father

As Independence Day is all set to be celebrated with Raksha Bandhan this year on August 15, the markets and jewellery shops are displaying the colour of nationalism while representing the current political mood in the country. (Photo: ANI)

Jewellery shops selling tricolour, 'abrogation of Art 370' themed Rakhis in Surat



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Our personal equation won’t have any role to play in '83: Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
 

Mi Band 4 Review: So good, it makes the Mi Band 3 look ancient

The MI Band 4 features a larger screen that displays content in colour and also supports tons of custom watch-faces.
 

Jewellery shops selling tricolour, 'abrogation of Art 370' themed Rakhis in Surat

As Independence Day is all set to be celebrated with Raksha Bandhan this year on August 15, the markets and jewellery shops are displaying the colour of nationalism while representing the current political mood in the country. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jio's First Day First Show scare, multiplex players express confidence in theatre biz

Ambani on Monday announced the roll-out of Jio Fiber from September 5, promising free voice calls for life from landlines.
 

Fresh OnePlus 7T Pro leak showcases ambitious plans

Could the OnePlus 7T Pro launch in October?
 

Janhvi Kapoor remembers mom Sridevi on her birth anniversary; see post

Sridevi with Janhvi Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Expelled BJP MLA charged with murder of Unnao rape survivor's father

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. (Photo: ANI)

Uzbek woman assaulted, gang raped in Gurgaon; dumped in Delhi

A 31-year-old woman from Uzbekistan has alleged that she was beaten up and gangraped by three men inside a Scorpio car in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said on Monday. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Fewer smugglers, more gold seized

In the 12 months from March last year, 86 cases were booked by Customs officials and 40.195 kg gold seized from air passengers who arrived at the RGI airport in Shamshabad.

Hyderabad: Beggar holds woman’s hand, beaten to death

According to the Uppal police, at around 3.30 am on Monday, a police patrol received a phone call that some people were quarrelling at the huts located beside Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple near Uppal crossroads.

Chhattisgarh: Naxals detonate IED, open fire at security forces in Narayanpur

‘But the security forces followed tactical movements and cordoned the area seeing which Naxalites blasted the IEDs and started firing on the forces. After a brief firing for 10 minutes they ran into jungles and hillocks,’ Narayanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohit Garg said. (Photo: PTI | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham