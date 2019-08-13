Hyderabad: 5-year-old sexually assaulted

According to Vikarabad police, the five-year-old victim and the 20-year-old accused M. Nagesh were neighbours living in adjacent houses at Regondi village under Peddemul police station limits. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Days after a special court for POCSO cases at Warangal pronounced the death sentence for a man convicted of the rape and murder of a nine-month-old baby girl, another shocking incident of child rape came to light at Vikarabad district on Monday.

The police have taken the accused into custody for questioning and have sent the victim for medical examination following a complaint from the parents of the latter. According to Vikarabad police, the five-year-old victim and the 20-year-old accused M. Nagesh were neighbours living in adjacent houses at Regondi village under Peddemul police station limits.

On Friday evening, Nagesh, who works as a labourer, saw the little girl playing in front of her house and noticed that her parents were out for work. He lured the girl into his house by promising her some food treats.

The next day, the child had a high temperature and told her parents what Nagesh had done to her. On Monday morning, the victim’s mother lodged a complaint at Peddemul police station. Nagesh was arrested and produced before a court, said the police.

Tandur deputy superintendent of police, Ramachandrudu said, “When the accused sexually assaulted the girl, she panicked and cried out and the accused let her go. The next day, when the victim’s parents questioned Nagesh, he confessed to having committed the offence and requested them to forgive him. The parents of the victim were in shock and on Monday they lodged a complaint.”

A case was registered against Nagesh under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was arrested and sent to judicial remand, said the DSP, adding that the child was sent for medical examination and she would be provided counselling.