111th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

898,709

29,105

Recovered

567,508

13,079

Deaths

23,642

455

Maharashtra25442714032510289 Tamil Nadu138470895321966 Delhi112494899683371 Gujarat41906291982046 Karnataka3884315411686 Uttar Pradesh3647623334934 Telangana3467122482356 West Bengal3001318581932 Andhra Pradesh2916815412328 Rajasthan2439218103510 Haryana2124015983301 Madhya Pradesh1763212876653 Assam168071089541 Bihar1630511953125 Odisha13737875091 Jammu and Kashmir105135979179 Kerala7874409532 Punjab78215392199 Chhatisgarh4081315319 Jharkhand3760230831 Uttarakhand3537278647 Goa2453120714 Tripura206714212 Manipur16098960 Puducherry141873918 Himachal Pradesh121391610 Nagaland8453270 Chandigarh5594178 Arunachal Pradesh3601382 Meghalaya295452 Mizoram2311500 Sikkim164810
Nation Crime 13 Jul 2020 Nagaland extortion r ...
Nation, Crime

Nagaland extortion racket: NIA arrests NSCN (IM) treasurer's wife

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Jul 13, 2020, 7:34 pm IST
Updated Jul 13, 2020, 7:34 pm IST
The Assam Rifles (AR) along with the Nagaland Police had busted a major extortion racket operated by the NSCN-IM in Dimapu
Police in its FIR has also stated that these government funds are being diverted to militants coffer with assistance of sympathisers. Representational Image
 Police in its FIR has also stated that these government funds are being diverted to militants coffer with assistance of sympathisers. Representational Image

Guwahati: In a major breakthrough in the NSCN (IM) extortion case, the Nagaland police on Monday arrested the wife of self-style colonel of NSCN (IM) Rayilung Nsarangbe who is accused to have withdrawn Rs four crore from Rayilung’s bank account a day after his arrest by a joint team of security forces.

 The Assam Rifles (AR) along with the Nagaland Police had busted a major extortion racket operated by the NSCN-IM in Dimapur and arrested the treasurer in self-styled Prime Minister’s Office of National Social Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) Rayilung Nsarngbe and his two associates on July 5.

 

The security forces had also recovered a cash amount of about Rs. 1.59 crore and two kilogram of RDX with a large number of arms and ammunitions from the residence of top NSCN (IM) leader Rayilung who happens to be the close associate of NSCN (IM) general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah.

The investigation of the case has now been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as confession a pastor Rabi Pame, arrested with Rs. 11 lakh cash, revealed that an IAS officer of Manipur was also involved in financial transaction being diverted from government funds and projects (PMGSY, NREGA etc.) and other construction works going on in Manipur and Nagaland.

 

Police in its FIR has also stated that these government funds are being diverted to militants coffer with assistance of sympathisers and overground workers of NSCN (IM).

Pointing out that wife of Rayilung was arrested by Nagaland police on direction of NIA team, security sources said that the NIA sleuths have already arrived Dimapur and monitoring the investigation but in a day or two they would take over the custody of all the accused after completing the legal formalities of NIA court.

Security sources told this newspaper that scale of corruption could be realized by the fact, Rayilung who is a self-style colonel level worker of NSCN (IM) had acquired 800-acre land and was in possession of Rs. 5.59 crore. Indicating that NIA was trying to trace the recipient of Rs. 4 crore that Rayilung managed to withdraw from the bank with the help of his wife, security sources said that the NIA investigation would open the Pandora’s box of the ongoing extortion and loot of public money in Nagaland and Manipur.

 

Admitting that some forces deliberately delayed the NIA’s entry into the investigation security sources said that NIA team had arrived Dimapur on July 6 to be the part of investigation but in the name of COVID formalities they could not join investigation.

Security sources said that a day after on July 7 Rayilung managed to withdraw Rs. 4 crore from his bank account in Dimapur with the help of his wife.

...
Tags: nscn-im
Location: India, Nagaland


Latest From Nation

Representational image(AFP)

Lockdown guidelines to be released by Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner shortly

Representational image (PTI)

What can be done now? Central officials mull Yogi's weekend lockdowns

Representational image (AFP)

Kodagu admin cracks down on homestays housing WFH tourists

Videograb of Dr Sriram driving the tractor with the body of a COVID-19 victim. (ANI)

Doctor drives COVID-19 victim's body to graveyard



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
 

Why it’s not easy to take facial recognition software off police’s arsenal

Facial recognition technology has a dark side, with it integrated into China’s massive public surveillance system and its social credit experiment where even minor infractions of public norms can result in sanctions.
 

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

More drama and trouble for the Congress is expected in the coming months
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Tablighi Jamaat: Delhi court grants bail to 82 Bangladeshi nationals

Cases were slapped against several foreigners who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Old Delhi from March 10-13. PTI photo

Vikas Dubey kin held in connection with Kanpur encounter

Police conduct checking near Bikhru village after an encounter with the criminals in Kanpur. PTI photo

3 cops in connection with Kanpur attack suspended, bounty on Vikas Dubey increased

Police personnel rest during a search operation near the residence of main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, Vikas Dubey, in Kanpur. PTI photo

BSF jawans hurt, spurt in trafficking on Bangla border

Representational image

Private hospital charged me 1.15 lakh per day without proper medication: Woman Doctor

Police personnel instruct people to maintain social distancing as they wait for their turn to give swab samples for COVID-19 test, outside a Hospital in Hyderabad. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham