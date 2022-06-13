Nation Crime 13 Jun 2022 Nupur Sharma seeks t ...
Nation, Crime

Nupur Sharma seeks time to appear before Bhiwandi police over remarks against Prophet

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 13, 2022, 1:08 pm IST
Updated Jun 13, 2022, 1:08 pm IST
The Bhiwandi police in Thane district had registered a case against Sharma over her remarks about the Prophet during a TV debate
Citizens hold banner during a demonstration in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2022, in favour of former BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma over her incendiary remarks about Prophet Mohammed. (SAM PANTHAKY / AFP)
 Citizens hold banner during a demonstration in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2022, in favour of former BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma over her incendiary remarks about Prophet Mohammed. (SAM PANTHAKY / AFP)

Thane: Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who was summoned by the Bhiwandi police in Maharashtra on Monday over her alleged objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad, has sought time to appear before the police to record her statement, a senior official said.

Sharma has been granted time and will not appear before the Bhiwandi police on Monday, he said.

 

The official did not specify how much time Sharma has been granted.

The Bhiwandi police in Thane district had registered a case against Sharma over her remarks about the Prophet during a TV debate, following a complaint lodged by a representative of the Raza Academy on May 30, he said.

They had also registered a case against expelled BJP functionary Naveen Kumar Jindal over his alleged controversial tweets against Prophet Mohammad and asked him to record his statement on June 15, an official earlier said.

The Bhiwandi police on Sunday detained a 19-year-old Muslim man for allegedly posting a derogatory remark on Prophet Mohammad and showing support to Nupur Sharma over her controversial comments, a senior official earlier said.

 

The accused was taken into custody by the police after tense situation prevailed in the town over his viral social media post, which angered members of the Muslim community, he said.

The man has apologised, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-II, Bhiwandi, Yogesh Chavan said on Sunday night, adding that an offence was registered against him under Indian Penal Code Section 153A (promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different groups).

Chavan appealed to citizens of the town not to believe in rumours and help the police in maintaining law and order.

 

Earlier, the Mumbra police in Thane asked Sharma to appear before them on June 22 to record her statement over her remarks.

The Mumbai Police have also summoned her to record a statement on June 25 in connection with her remarks about the Prophet during a TV debate triggered a huge controversy.

The police had asked for a video of the debate from the news channel concerned.

The BJP had on June 5 suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi BJP media head Jindal after their alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet led to an outrage in India and Gulf countries.

 

...
Tags: bjp suspended leader nupur sharma, prophet muhammed controversy, bhiwandi police
Location: India, Maharashtra, Thane (Thana)


Latest From Nation

While 63 of the slain terrorists belonged to banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, 24 others were affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). (Representational image: PTI)

100 terrorists killed in Kashmir in 2022 so far

The police said that the private bus was heading from Chinnapalle of Odisha to Vijayawada city. (Representational image: DC)

5 dead, 30 hurt as bus falls into gorge in AP

Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Twitter)

Pune police arrest Santosh Jadhav, shooter in singer Moosewala murder case

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi outside AICC office, after the former was summoned for questioning in the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Monday, June 13, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Rahul appears before ED for questioning in money laundering case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Pune police arrest Santosh Jadhav, shooter in singer Moosewala murder case

Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Twitter)

Nupur Sharma row: Protests continue, houses of protesters demolished in UP

A bulldozer is being used to demolish the illegal structures of the residence of Javed Ahmed, a local leader who was allegedly involved in the recent violent protests against BJP former spokeswoman Nupur Sharma's incendiary remarks about Prophet Mohammed, in Allahabad. (Sanjay KANOJIA / AFP)

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist held in Bengaluru

The accused, Talib Hussain was arrested on June 5, police sources said on Tuesday. (Representational image: ANI)

Kashmir target killings: Bank manager from Rajasthan shot dead in Kulgam

People from the Kashmiri Pandit community block Srinagar-Budgam road to protest against the killing of the school teacher Rajni Bala, near Srinagar Airport, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (PTI)

Kanpur violence: 3 FIRs registered, 500 booked as cops stay alert

olice conduct flag march in a locality, a day after clashes broke out between two groups over market shutdown, in Kanpur, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->