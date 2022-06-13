5 juveniles taken to spot for crime scene reconstruction

The juveniles reportedly told the police that they had a mutual friend who knew the 17-year-old girl. (Representational Image/ DC)

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police took out the five juveniles involved in the Jubilee Hills gangrape and sexual assault case for a crime scene reconstruction on Sunday.

Officials completed the questioning of prime accused Sadudin Malik on the last day of his police custody. The juveniles reportedly told the police that they had a mutual friend who knew the 17-year-old girl.

Around noon, the minors were taken in a blue-colour bus by the Jubilee Hills police, along with the ACP of Banjara Hills. They were dressed in plainclothes and taken first to Amnesia pub, where the management and bouncers were questioned by the cops.

“They were then taken to Concu bakery in Jubilee Hills. There, they were asked about the timeline and details of what happened on May 28. After the interrogation, the minors were then taken to Road 44 in Jubilee Hills, the spot where they raped the girl,” police sources said.

The questioning of the accused on Sunday went on for about two-and-a-half hours. Their statements will be cross-checked with the one given by the victim and juxtaposed with the visuals from the CCTV cameras.

It was also revealed that the juveniles had first taken off the victim’s glasses and mobile phone from her, saying they would give these back if she boarded the Innova

Meanwhile, the medical report has revealed that there were 12 injuries on the victim’s body, which were caused by the juveniles during the sexual assault on her inside the car.

During the last day of questioning, Malik was asked about his friendship with each of the juvenile boys involved in the case. He would be remanded back in the Chanchalguda jail at 11am on Monday, sources said.