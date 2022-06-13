Nation Crime 13 Jun 2022 100 terrorists kille ...
Nation, Crime

100 terrorists killed in Kashmir in 2022 so far

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 13, 2022, 1:42 pm IST
Updated Jun 13, 2022, 1:42 pm IST
Officials said this was double the number of ultras killed during the corresponding period last year
While 63 of the slain terrorists belonged to banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, 24 others were affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). (Representational image: PTI)
Srinagar: Security forces have killed 100 terrorists in Kashmir during counter insurgency operations since the beginning of this year with Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit bearing the maximum brunt as it lost 63 cadres, officials said here on Monday.

"Security forces have eliminated 100 terrorists, including 29 foreigners, since the beginning of this year in Kashmir," the officials said.

 

They said this was double the number of ultras killed during the corresponding period last year.

"Fifty terrorists including one foreigner were killed in the counter terrorism operations last year in the first five months and 12 days," the officials said.

While 63 of the slain terrorists belonged to banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, 24 others were affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), they said.

