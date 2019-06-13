Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Crime

2 teen sisters gangraped by four at gunpoint in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
Published Jun 13, 2019, 9:48 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2019, 9:48 am IST
The four men allegedly threatened to shoot the girls if they cried for help or revealed the incident.
 Two minor sisters were allegedly raped by four men at gunpoint on Tuesday evening, police said. (Representational Image)

Muzaffarnagar: Two minor sisters were allegedly raped by four men at gunpoint on Tuesday evening, police said.

According to a complaint, the sisters aged 13 and 15 years were gang-raped at Kaserwa village by the four men while they went to look for their mother near a sugarcane field, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Alok Sharma said on Wednesday.

 

The four men allegedly threatened to shoot the girls if they cried for help or revealed the incident.

They have been charged and efforts are underway to arrest the accused, Sharma said.

A number of incidents of rape of minors have been reported in Uttar Pradesh in recent weeks, prompting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to issue a slew of directions including asking the police to intensify foot patrolling in rural areas.

Tags: teen, sisters, gangrape, gun, uttar pradesh
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Muzaffarnagar


