Nation Crime 13 Apr 2020 Kishtwar terrorist a ...
Nation, Crime

Kishtwar terrorist attack: SPO killed, another injured

PTI
Published Apr 13, 2020, 5:16 pm IST
Updated Apr 13, 2020, 5:19 pm IST
The terrorists fled the scene with two service rifles of the jawans
BSF soldiers wearing masks in the wake of coronavirus pandemic parol along the international border in Jammu. PTI photo
 BSF soldiers wearing masks in the wake of coronavirus pandemic parol along the international border in Jammu. PTI photo

Jammu: A Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed and another injured on Monday in a terrorist attack in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said.

The incident took place at remote Tandar village of Dachan this afternoon, the official said.

 

He said some terrorists opened fire on the two SPOs on duty, killing one of them and leaving the other critically injured.

The terrorists fled the scene with two service rifles of the jawans, the official said, adding reinforcements have been rushed to the area to track down the assailants.

...
Tags: kishtwar attack, kishtwar clash, special police officers in kashmir, kishtwar terrorist attack
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu


Latest From Nation

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court terms PIL against PM CARES Fund 'misconceived'

A firefighter sprays disinfectant on closed shops during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Coorg resort sealed after tourists flout lockdown orders

Stranded UK citizens wait to board their flight at the Ahmedabad airport amid coronavirus lockdown. A special British Airways flight flew back UK citizens stranded in India. PTI photo

Foreigners stranded in India over coronavirus lockdown get visa extension

A medic collects swab sample of a person for covid19 at a sample collection centre in Bhubaneswar. PTI photo

Resurgence of virus cases in China worries India



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Nihangs cut off ASI's hand in attack on cop in Punjab

Police stop commuters at a check-point on Punjab-Chandigarh border during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Chandigarh. PTI Photo

Two Tablighi Jamaat attendees booked for concealing travel history

A municipal worker sprays a disinfectant to prevent the spread of virus amid national lockdown in Jammu. PTI photo

Mysore police files FIR over fake news on coronavirus

Indian fire personnel spray disinfectant on a road during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus. (AP)

Pastor booked for raping woman in Machilipatnam

Representational image. (PTI)

Man suspected to have coronavirus falls to death while trying to flee hospital

Representational image (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham