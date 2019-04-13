LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

'Even cops don't stop my car’: Driver drags toll staff on bonnet in Gurgaon

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 13, 2019
Updated Apr 13, 2019, 8:23 pm IST
It was also shown in the 34-second video footage that the car was speeding with the man hanging on to the bonnet.
 A car driver dragged a toll plaza employee for a long 5-6 km on his car's bonnet at the speed of about 100km/hr in Gurugram when asked to stop at toll plaza on Saturday. (Photo: Screengrab)

Gurgaon: A car driver dragged a toll plaza employee for a long 5-6 km on his car's bonnet at the speed of about 100km/hr in Gurugram when asked to stop at toll plaza on Saturday.

The video of the incident that has gone viral on social media captured a Toyota Innova was stopped at a toll booth to pay the toll fee, slowly inching forward and then trying to pass the boom barrier sideways. It was also shown in the 34-second video footage that the car was speeding with the man hanging on to the bonnet.

 

The victim, who was the toll staff, said, “The car driver dragged me for 5-6 km on his car's bonnet on a speed of about 100 km/hr. You'll stop my car? Even police doesn't stop my car.”

More details are awaited.

