'Even cops don't stop my car’: Driver drags toll staff on bonnet in Gurgaon

Gurgaon: A car driver dragged a toll plaza employee for a long 5-6 km on his car's bonnet at the speed of about 100km/hr in Gurugram when asked to stop at toll plaza on Saturday.

The video of the incident that has gone viral on social media captured a Toyota Innova was stopped at a toll booth to pay the toll fee, slowly inching forward and then trying to pass the boom barrier sideways. It was also shown in the 34-second video footage that the car was speeding with the man hanging on to the bonnet.

The victim, who was the toll staff, said, “The car driver dragged me for 5-6 km on his car's bonnet on a speed of about 100 km/hr. You'll stop my car? Even police doesn't stop my car.”

