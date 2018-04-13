search on deccanchronicle.com
Congress MLA  A Revanth Reddy alleges land scam in Kapra

Published Apr 13, 2018, 1:12 am IST
Hyderabad: Congress MLA  A. Revanth Reddy has alleged a Rs 1.000 crore land scam in Kapra, in Hyderabad city, in connivance with members of the ruling party.  Speaking to the media, he alleged that the land was allotted to relatives of Information Technology minister K.T. Rama Rao and the real estate firm My Home owned by Jupally Rameshwar Rao.  He alleged that the scam happened with the knowledge of the state government.

He said in 2011, the Supreme Court had declared that this land was evacuee property and had questioned why the state government had not taken possession of it. According to him, minister Rama Rao ignored the rules and allotted the lands to Rameshwar Rao. In government records the land is listed as government land so how is Rameshwar Rao carrying out his real estate business on these 20 acres of land, he queried.

 

Mr Revanth Reddy said that one Bala Krishna has general power of attorney and by threatening him, the sale deed was made out in the name of Rameshwar Rao. If Mr Rama Rao is sincere, he should stop any land transactions on this land and the state government must become the custodian of this land, he added.  Mr Revanth Reddy said he is ready to give any information required about the land to the minister but will not allow Mr Rameshwar Rao to loot the lands and is willing to go to court on this matter. Revanth Reddy also said that he is ready to go with the minister to inspect these lands. 

