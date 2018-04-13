search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

20-yr-old UP woman set on fire by neighbour for resisting rape

ANI
Published Apr 13, 2018, 11:26 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2018, 11:26 am IST
The woman, who suffered 70 per cent burn injuries, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.
A 20-year-old woman was set on fire in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly by her neighbour for resisting molestation. (Representational Image)
 A 20-year-old woman was set on fire in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly by her neighbour for resisting molestation. (Representational Image)

Sambhal: A 20-year-old woman was set on fire in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly by her neighbour for resisting molestation.

The woman, who suffered 70 per cent burn injuries, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

 

The doctor, who treated the victim, said they have provided her with first aid, but the injuries are severe and hence have asked the family to take her to some other hospital.

The family of the victim alleged their neighbour, Ankit, forcefully entered their house on Tuesday night and tried to molest the woman. When she resisted, he poured kerosene oil on her and set her ablaze, they said.

Police said a case under section 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered, and an investigation has been initiated.

Tags: uttar pradesh crime, crime against women, molestation
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Sambhal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No Internet for Samsung’s Galaxy J2 Pro budget smartphone

The Korean Galaxy J2 Pro can do voice calls, send SMS and even take pictures — that pretty much wraps up the functionality.
 

X-mini SUPA review: A good speaker with big bass

The SUPA is a good portable Bluetooth speaker that pumps out some booming tunes that brim a moderately big space.
 

Friday the 13th: 9 things you did not know about infamous date

It's possible that Thomas W. Lawson's novel Friday the Thirteenth also contributed to the date's infamy. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Women, here are scents which help seduce men

For subtlety, one should choose soft musk notes with a touch of creamy sandalwood. For an air of mystery, choose notes of oriental amber and incense with a touch of spice. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Well done red meat linked to liver disease, diabetes risk factor

Cooking meat at high temperatures for longer periods of time until it’s “well done” was also associated with a higher risk of liver disease. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nokia 3 gets Android 8.0 Oreo update

Android’s Instant Apps helps the Nokia 3’s optimised battery to last longer by limiting background app use.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Bengaluru: School boy hit by teacher, suffers Ear injury

The parents reported the issue at the school on Thursday morning and the CCTV footage confirmed the assault.

Bengaluru: Man killed in broad daylight by friends

The Kamakshipalya police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage to nab the culprits.

Bengaluru: 3 kill cook, burn his body, held

Three people were arrested for murdering their cook over a petty issue and later burnt the body to destroy evidence, in Marathahalli police station limits.

Complaint against Mysuru palace official

A police complaint has been lodged against Palace board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya for allegedly making someone write anonymous complaints against Palace security force ACP Shailendra, to Mysuru Deputy Commissioner. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Six held for kidnapping, victim rescued

His wife received a call from the kidnappers, through her husband’s phone, and they demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham