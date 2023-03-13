  
Nation Crime 13 Mar 2023 Delay in filling fue ...
Nation, Crime

Delay in filling fuel, another fuel station staffer attacked in Dundigal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 13, 2023, 1:03 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2023, 7:40 am IST
A petrol pump employee was attacked by three unknown persons in Bahadurpally, Dundigal in the early hours of Sunday. (Representational DC Image)
HYDERABAD: A petrol pump employee was attacked by three unknown persons in Bahadurpally, Dundigal in the early hours of Sunday, the police said.

This is the second such incident during the past seven days, the first being where a 19-year-old petrol bunk staffer was beaten to death by three on March 7 in Narsingi.

According to Dundigal police, the accused riding a bike reached the IOC petrol pump and asked G. Srikanth, the staffer, to fill the fuel. Srikanth asked them to wait for five minutes to which the men reportedly enraged and got into an argument.

Following this, the accused who was in an inebriated condition attacked Srikanth with an iron rod and fled the scene. Srikanth suffered a head injury and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Based on Srikanth’s complaint, police registered a case under section 324(Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC. 

Police are making efforts to identify the accused through their bike number (TS 08 HQ 5721) that was caught on the CCTV camera. However, police sources disclosed that the trio was taken into custody and the bike used in the offence was seized.

Tags: bahadurpally, dundigal, ioc petrol pump
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


