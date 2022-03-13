Nation Crime 13 Mar 2022 TSPCB orders closure ...
Nation, Crime

TSPCB orders closure of five pharma units in Yadadri district

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published Mar 13, 2022, 1:05 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2022, 7:09 am IST
Orders were issued to Brundavan Laboratories in Yelagiri, Ravoos Laboratories, SVR Laboratories, VJ Sai Chem and Chemic Life Sciences
The board then constituted a 'rolling task force' to inspect the industries and carried out five inspections between January 6 and February 8. — Representational image/AFP
HYDERABAD: The TS Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) ordered closure of five pharma companies in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district for causing pollution and violating multiple norms.

Five pharma firms — Brundavan Laboratories in Yelagiri in Choutuppal mandal, Ravoos Laboratories, SVR Laboratories, VJ Sai Chem and Chemic Life Sciences, all located in Dhotigudem village of Pochampally mandal — have been issued the closure order.

 

The TSPCB had issued closure notices to these firms between 2017 and 2020. The firms requested the board to allow them to reopen, on the condition that they would rectify the . However, residents of Anthemmagudem and Dhotigudem villages again lodged complaints against these companies.

The board then constituted a 'rolling task force' to inspect the industries and carried out five inspections between January 6 and February 8. The team found several violations by all five firms, such as prevalence of odour, leakages, absence of several mandatory components to control pollution, etc.

 

On February 19, a hearing was held for the firms which was attended by complainants and industry representatives. Following discussions, the committee recommended closure of the industries, and directed that they would also forfeit bank guarantee of Rs 2 lakh with the board.

As per an order issued on March 2, the TSPCB directed the industries to immediately stop all industrial activities. It also directed TSSPDCL to disconnect power supply to the industries.

Tags: tspcb, closure of five pharma companies
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


