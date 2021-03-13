Nation Crime 13 Mar 2021 Cops change approach ...
Nation, Crime

Cops change approach to end communal tension in Bhainsa

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 13, 2021, 4:03 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2021, 4:03 am IST
Adilabad SP, and in-charge for Nirmal, Vishnu S. Warrier said that they would use the PD Act against all individuals who foment trouble
Police arrested five persons on charges of setting fire to two autos and a hotel at Mahagaon village in Bhainsa Rural Mandal in the wee hours of Friday. (DC File photo)
 Police arrested five persons on charges of setting fire to two autos and a hotel at Mahagaon village in Bhainsa Rural Mandal in the wee hours of Friday. (DC File photo)

ADILABAD: The police department is in the process of identifying miscreants, who are often involved in communal clashes and inciting hatred among the people of Bhainsa in the Nirmal district. Towards this, the police will keep a close tab on the movements of such miscreants.

The state government took serious note of the frequent communal clashes in the town as they were impacting tranquillity and denting the state’s otherwise ‘safe’ image.

 

It has been noticed that some youngsters are notorious for whipping up communal passions even during petty issues. Bhainsa police are collecting information about such elements.

Adilabad Superintendent of police, and in-charge for Nirmal, Vishnu S. Warrier said that they would use the PD Act against all individuals who foment trouble. Efforts are also being made to control the spread of false information on social media, which is considered a potent medium.

The police are also trying to find out policing lapses and be vigilant to nip problems in the bud. A step towards this is to improve its intelligence network in and around Bhainsa.

 

Meanwhile, police arrested five persons on charges of setting fire to two autos and a hotel at Mahagaon village in Bhainsa Rural Mandal in the wee hours of Friday. Reportedly, police rushed to the spot and put out the fire soon after receiving information about the incident.

Tags: bhainsa in the nirmal district, bhainsa violence, bhainsa riots, adilabad police, nirmal police
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


