 LIVE !  :  A woman wears a facemask, amid concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, as she walks along a street in Yangon. AFP Photo Coronavirus live updates: Kenya confirms first case from East Africa
 
Nation Crime 13 Mar 2020 Unnao rape case: Kul ...
Nation, Crime

Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Sengar gets 10 years jail for killing victim's father

PTI
Published Mar 13, 2020, 12:30 pm IST
Updated Mar 13, 2020, 12:30 pm IST
The court had recorded the statements of the rape victim's uncle, mother, sister and one of her father's colleague, an eyewitness
Kuldeep Sengar (PTI file photo)
 Kuldeep Sengar (PTI file photo)

A Delhi court on Friday sentenced expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to 10 years' imprisonment in the murder case of Unnao rape victim's father.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma directed both Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother Atul Singh Sengar to pay Rs 10 lakh each as compensation to the victim's family.

 

The victim's father had died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018.

The court had on March 4 convicted Kuldeep Singh Sengar for culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the death of the Unnao rape victim's father.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was convicted by the court along with seven others in the case, had denied any involvement in the death of victim's father and had asserted that he has done no wrong.

On December 20 last year, Kuldeep Singh Sengar was sentenced to jail for “remainder of his natural biological life” in a separate case for raping the woman in 2017 when she was a minor.

Along with Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the then in-charge of Makhi Police Station Ashok Singh Bhadauria and then sub-inspector K P Singh, the court had held -- Vineet Mishra, Birendra Singh, Shashi Pratap Singh, Suman Singh and Atul (Sengar's brother) -- guilty of committing offence under section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The other sections read with it are 166 (public servant disobeying law to cause injury to a person), 167 (public servant framing incorrect document to cause injury), 193 (false evidence), 201 (disappearance of evidence), 211 (false charge of offence made with intent to injure), 218 (public servant framing incorrect record to save person from punishment), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC.

The court, however, had acquitted other accused --        constable Amir Khan, Shailendra Singh, Ram Sharan Singh and Sharadveer Singh -- giving them the benefit of doubt.

The CBI had examined 55 witnesses in support of the case and the defence had examined nine witnesses.

The court had recorded the statements of the rape victim's uncle, mother, sister and one of her father's colleague who had claimed to be an eyewitness to the incident.

According to the CBI, on April 3, 2018, there was an altercation between the rape victim's father and one Shashi Pratap Singh.

The charge sheet filed on July 13, 2018, said the victim's father and his co-worker were returning to their village, Makhi, when they asked Singh for a lift.

When Singh denied, an altercation ensued among them, the CBI had alleged.

Singh called his associates, following which Kuldeep Singh Sengar's brother Atul Singh Sengar reached the spot along with others and beat up the woman's father and his co-worker, the CBI claimed.

The woman's father was subsequently taken to the police station by them where an FIR was lodged against him and he was arrested.

The charge sheet said that all this while, Kuldeep Singh Sengar was in touch with the district police superintendent and Bhadauria.

Later, he also spoke to the doctor who examined the rape victim's father.

The case was transferred to Delhi from a trial court in Uttar Pradesh on the directions of the Supreme Court on August 1 last year.

In July, 2019 a truck had rammed into the car the rape victim was travelling in with some family members and her lawyer. Two of her aunts died in the incident.

She was airlifted from a hospital in Lucknow and brought to AIIMS in Delhi. The victim has been provided accommodation in the national capital and is under CRPF protection.

...
Tags: unnao rape, unnao case, kuldeep sengar
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Unnao


Related Stories

Unnao rape: Kuldeep Sengar convicted of culpable homicide

Latest From Nation

Telangana minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao (AP)

Telangana proposes to set up six more airports in state

Farooq Abdullah (PTI file photo)

Govt revokes PSA against Farooq Abdullah

Throat swabs and blood samples have been collected and sent to the lab in Shivamogga (PTI)

Students of Manipal University and Kasturba Medical College show symptoms of Covid19

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa.

Yediyurappa orders total shutdown in Karnataka for one week over coronavirus



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
 

Data privacy may face threat as US Bill targets online child sex abuse

Civil rights advocates warn that the “backdoor” access that the bill would provide could be exploited by hackers and authoritarian governments. (Photo | Flickr - djandyw.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Yogashala attendant rapes US woman in Rishikesh

Representational image (PTI)

Gujarat girl commits suicide after boyfriend leaks intimate video

Representational Image- ANI

Nithyananda case officials showed porn to ashram kids: cops

Nithyananda (Twitter )

Rana Kapoor's daughter Roshni to be grilled by ED

Roshni Kapoor (Twitter)

Vizag gets Disha Mahila Police Station

Representational image (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham