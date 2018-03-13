search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

‘Drunk’ man posing as Uber driver locks Delhi woman in car, sexually harasses her

PTI
Published Mar 13, 2018, 10:19 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2018, 10:19 am IST
The 22-year-old Uber driver was arrested for allegedly abducting and sexually harassing the woman after she boarded his cab in Haryana.
In a statement, the cab aggregator Uber said they have initiated action against the errant driver and are cooperating with the police in the investigation. (Representational Image)
 In a statement, the cab aggregator Uber said they have initiated action against the errant driver and are cooperating with the police in the investigation. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A 22-year-old Uber driver was arrested for allegedly abducting and sexually harassing a woman after she boarded his cab in neighbouring Haryana, the police said on Monday.

In a statement, the cab aggregator Uber said they have initiated action against the errant driver and are cooperating with the police in the investigation.

 

On March 9, a 29-year-old woman, who works as an advisor in an MNC, booked an Uber ride from Kundli in Haryana for her residence in Sector-3, Rohini, they said.

When the cab arrived, she noticed that the vehicle had a white number plate instead of the commercial number plate and also had tinted glasses, the police said.

The woman grew suspicious of the driver as his face did not match with the image of the driver provided by Uber on their app, they said.

The driver, who was allegedly drunk, took the vehicle along a secluded route in Narela. The woman alleged that he was making unwanted advances, the police said.

The driver was taking a different route than the one she would usually take. When she tried to get out from the vehicle at a traffic signal, the driver centrally locked the doors and threatened her, the police said.

When the car slowed down at a CNG station near GTK depot, she took the opportunity to unlock the door and jumped out of the car. The driver absconded from the spot with his vehicle, they said.

During investigation, the details of the vehicles and drivers were obtained from Uber and the cab was traced to Janti Kalan village in Sonipat, Haryana.

A police team went to the village on the intervening night of March 9 and 10 and traced the vehicle with a drunken man lying inside the car, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Aslam Khan said.

He was identified as Sanjeev alias Sanju, a resident of Gannaur, Haryana. He used to drive the vehicle even though he was not registered as the driver of the vehicle and did not have a driving licence. It was also found that that the vehicle did not have a commercial number plate, the officer added.

Police said it was found that the man, who was registered with Uber as the vehicle's driver, had given his vehicle to Sanju to drive.

The investigators are examining the other driver's culpability and have also sent a questionnaire to the cab aggregator firm in connection with the case. A reply is awaited, they said.

An Uber spokesperson said that they have removed the driver who allowed another man to drive his vehicle.

The drivers in the present incident have violated the terms of the agreement that Uber signs with its driver-partners. Such behaviour puts our riders and driver partners at risk and is not tolerated, the company said.

"We immediately removed the driver partner's access to the app and will take strict action against him for letting an unregistered driver without a licence access his account and take trips via the app," the spokesperson said.

He said the company is "ready to support law enforcement authorities with any information needed for their investigation".

Tags: uber, woman harassed in moving car, woman kidnapped, woman harassed near delhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hasin Jahan: Mohammed Shami had affair with South African woman, chatted on WhatsApp

Hasin Jahan, who had earlier taken to her Facebook to share photos of Mohammed Shami’s alleged Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp chats with other women, also alleged that Shami also had a WhatsApp chat with a woman in South Africa. (Photo: BCCI / PTI)
 

Microsoft women filed 238 complaints about gender discrimination

Out of 118 gender discrimination complaints filed by women at Microsoft, only one was deemed “founded” by the company.
 

Apple to unveil new entry-level Mac Notebook, likely launch at WWDC in June

The cited source claims that Apple is aiming to ship six million units of the new notebook through the end of the year, although DigiTimes believes that the upcoming MacBook model is expected to be closer to four million.
 

Meghan Markle carries out first royal engagement with UK's Queen Elizabeth

Markle joined her husband-to-be and Britain’s other senior royals including Prince Charles, Prince William for the Commonwealth service. (Photo: DC File)
 

Porn actress Stormy Daniels offers to repay $130K so she can discuss Donald Trump

Stormy Daniels is willing to repay the money she received as part of a 2016 agreement, as long as she can speak openly. (Photo: Twitter/VividLiveHou)
 

WhatsApp: Five secret features you need to know about

Some of the key features added this year include deleting messages for everyone, WhatsApp Status and share your live location.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Bengaluru: 23-yr-old speeding biker crashes into another two-wheeler, dies

The deceased, Jamir Ahmed, was a resident of Nagayana Palya and worked at a car washing company. (Representational image)

Bengaluru: Techie suspects affair, wife hangs herself

A 30-year-old woman hanged herself from the ceiling of her residence in Bhuvaneshwari Nagar in CK Achukattu police limits on Sunday night.

Marappana ward corporator, wife hit me: 15-yr-old maid

The corporator, Mahadev

Vikramgate: Over 500 people cheated of Rs 800 crore!

Day after the arrest of five accused, including a former journalist, in a financial fraud, over 80 people filed complaints with the Banashankari police on Monday

Amnesia: Freedom for Mangaluru pub attackers

On January 24, 2009 Sri Rama Sene activists allegedly stormed ‘Amnesia- the Lounge,’ pub at Balmatta in Mangaluru and assaulted the youngsters, both male and female who were there.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham