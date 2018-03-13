Convict climbs pole, causes ruckus in Cherlapally prison over ‘demands’

Firemen and jail staff spread a trampoline to get the man down from the electricity pole. (Photo:DC)

Hyderabad: In a serious lapse of security, a life-term convict climbed an electric pole and threatened to commit suicide in Cherlapally Central Prison on Monday. The convict, K. Pasha, 38, who was working at a petrol pump near Cherlapally prison in the morning, ran up to the electric pole and climbed up.

Police said Pasha wanted sub-inspector Nagaraju of Shankerpally, who had booked a case against him, to be suspended. “He alleged the sub-inspector had an affair with his wife, whom he had murdered and whose conviction brought him to jail in 2012,” prison superintendent M. R. Bhasker said.

Sources said almost all jail officials, along with ACP Kushaiguda Krishnamoorthi reached to the scene and called in the fire brigade from Cherpally fire station. The ordeal lasted about three hours before the man was brought down from the pole.

“We kept assuring him that we will put his name on the list for release of prisoners and even suspend the SI. We engaged him in talk while two fire officers went up the pole, grabbed him and brought him down,” Mr Bhasker said.