search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Convict climbs pole, causes ruckus in Cherlapally prison over ‘demands’

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 13, 2018, 2:20 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2018, 2:43 am IST
Police said Pasha wanted sub-inspector Nagaraju of Shankerpally, who had booked a case against him, to be suspended.
Firemen and jail staff spread a trampoline to get the man down from the electricity pole. (Photo:DC)
 Firemen and jail staff spread a trampoline to get the man down from the electricity pole. (Photo:DC)

Hyderabad: In a serious lapse of security, a life-term convict climbed an electric pole and threatened to commit suicide in Cherlapally Central Prison on Monday. The convict, K. Pasha, 38, who was working at a petrol pump near Cherlapally prison in the morning, ran up to the electric pole and climbed up.

Police said Pasha wanted sub-inspector Nagaraju of Shankerpally, who had booked a case against him, to be suspended. “He alleged the sub-inspector had an affair with his wife, whom he had murdered and whose conviction brought him to jail in 2012,” prison superintendent M. R. Bhasker said.

 

Sources said almost all jail officials, along with ACP Kushaiguda Krishnamoorthi reached to the scene and called in the fire brigade from Cherpally fire station. The ordeal lasted about three hours before the man was brought down from the pole. 

“We kept assuring him that we will put his name on the list for release of prisoners and even suspend the SI. We engaged him in talk while two fire officers went up the pole, grabbed him and brought him down,” Mr Bhasker said.

Tags: cherlapally prison, electric pole, threatened
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung's Galaxy S9 is very difficult to repair: iFixit

While the guys figured out that most of the components are modular and can be replaced independently, the outer shell of the Galaxy S9 makes it difficult to gain access to the internals.
 

Tinder's most right-swiped man shares dating tips

Talking about exes is a big no - not even about places you have visited with your ex. (Photo: Instagram/Stefan-Pierre)
 

Artist paints intricate masterpieces on used teabags

Instead of disposing of used teabags, Ruby Silvious, a Philippines-born, US-based artist is regenerating them into intricate pieces of art. (Photo: Twitter/Ruby Silvious)
 

Albert Einstein's violin fetches more than Rs 3 crores at auction

He started playing a violin at the age of six (Photo: AFP)
 

Google honours Sir Willian Henry Perkin with a doodle on his 180th birthday

It was an accidental discovery made when he was only 18 (Photo: Google)
 

WhatsApp: Five secret features you need to know about

Some of the key features added this year include deleting messages for everyone, WhatsApp Status and share your live location.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Two men killed in Hayathnagar as car rams bike

The deceased were identified as V. Narsimha, 52, and Buchamma 49. (Representational Image)

Young duo ends life; hang self from tree in Vikarabad

When the elders of their family opposed their decision, they committed suicide by hanging by a tree’s branch in Daulatabad on Sunday night. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Man befriends woman, rapes, blackmails her

Six months ago, the accused went to the victim's house and sexually assaulted her. On February 28, the accused again forcibly got into the woman's house, raped her and took Rs 55,000 and a gold top.

Hyderabad: Man kills wife over dowry, held

The accused was identified as Dandu Lingam,27, of Ranga Reddy district. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Inter student hacked, was headed for exam

E. Sudheer, was on a bike along with his two friends when he was attacked by a group of four persons at around 8 am.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham