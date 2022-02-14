City medic among 20 held for illegal sale of drugs

The NCB officials conducted searches at different places across the country including Telangana and found that many people from high-profile families became addicted to inhaling drugs. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Hyderabad: Sleuths of the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) arrested more than 20 persons including a medical student Aditya Reddy, a resident of Hyderabad studying in Bangalore, for selling drugs to a group of people who were undergoing depression.

The NCB officials conducted searches at different places across the country including Telangana and found that many people from high-profile families became addicted to drugs. The drug was brought from abroad by paying online. The accused allegedly used digital payment methods for transferring amounts for getting drugs.

During the searches, the NCB officials seized mobile phones of the accused and suspects and verified them. It was revealed that the accused created a group on Telegram app and got in touch with 300 members residing across the country.

The agency officials, who registered cases, conducted raids in Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Assam and other places.

“The investigators found that the accused had created such a group on Telegram app in order to earn easy money and sold drugs after some of the accused faced severe losses in their business during the lockdown. Some of the accused deleted their data from the mobile phone and a police constable helped the accused in erasing the data," officials said.

The NCB officials kept a close watch on Aditya Reddy in tracking his regular activities. Reddy was found purchasing drugs for using the same to experiment on mentally disordered persons. Reddy also had links with the drug peddlers through social media, the officials said.