Nation Crime 13 Feb 2020 Nirbhaya convict on ...
Nation, Crime

Nirbhaya convict on death row Vinay's request rejected by SC

PTI
Published Feb 13, 2020, 12:32 pm IST
Updated Feb 13, 2020, 12:44 pm IST
Sharma's counsel alleged that the Delhi LG and its home minister had not signed the recommendation for rejection of his mercy plea
file photo
 file photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the request of Nirbhaya case death-row convict Vinay Sharma to peruse recommendation for rejection of his mercy plea.

Sharma's counsel alleged in the court that the Delhi lieutenant governor and its home minister had not signed the recommendation for rejection of his mercy plea.

 

However, a bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna perused the record and said the LG and the home minister indeed signed the recommendation for rejection of his mercy petition.

Sharma, through advocate A P singh, moved the apex court on Tuesday challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by the president. He claimed the “hurried rejection” was “mala fide” and violated the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

...
Tags: nirbhaya convicts, nirbhaya convicts execution, supreme court, supreme court of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


