Nation Crime 13 Feb 2020 Bomb blast at Luckno ...
Nation, Crime

Bomb blast at Lucknow court, 3 lawyers hurt in explosion

PTI
Published Feb 13, 2020, 2:21 pm IST
Updated Feb 13, 2020, 2:21 pm IST
Recently, lawyers struck work in protest against the recent attacks on them in the state
Twitter image
 Twitter image

At least three lawyers were injured when a crude bomb exploded outside the chamber of one of them in a Lucknow court compound on Thursday.

Lucknow Bar Association Joint Secretary Sanjiv Kumar Lodhi claimed he was the target of the attack because he had been complaining about a few judicial officers.

 

He said about 10 people hurled crude bombs outside his chamber in which he and two other lawyers were injured. “One bomb exploded but two still lay unexploded,” he said, questioning the security on the premises. Bomb disposal and dog squads have reached the site of the blast.

Last month, lawyers struck work in protest against the recent attacks on them in the state.

The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh had asked bar associations to abstain from work to put pressure on the government to pass legislation to protect lawyers.

On January 7, lawyer Shekhar Tripathi (32) was beaten to death with sticks by five men in Lucknow, triggering anger among his colleagues who sat with the body at the district collectorate demanding justice.

On December 17, a man was killed and two policemen injured when unidentified assailants opened fire at Bijnore CJM's court.

...
Tags: lucknow court, lucknow bomb blast
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Latest From Nation

A policeman inspects the mangled remains of a private bus that collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, February 12, 2020. At least 14 people were killed and many others were seriously injured in the accident. (PTI Photo)

Idle truck on Lucknow Expressway proves deadly: 14 killed in bus crash

Soumya Swaminathan, WHOs Chief Scientist gives a statement to the media about the response to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, at the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. PTI photo

2 passengers test positive for Covid-19 at Kolkata airport

Did the Karnataka cops cover up the minister's son's role in the accident?

Karnataka minister’s son’s car kills 2 persons: Was he at the wheel?

PTI photo

SC cites Disha case during Gargi college mass molestation hearing



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India’s first Snapdragon 865 smartphone will be sold on Flipkart

The iQOO 3 will be the perfect combination of smartphone performance, offering future-ready 5G capabilities.
 

JVC HA-FX103BTA review: Xplosive bass!

The JVC HA-FX103BTA is designed for those who love that little extra bass response.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Mr Srinivasa of GlobalGyan on building student's careers

GlobalGyan’s network of experienced leaders provide practical knowledge that professionals can use immediately.
 

Just in: MWC 2020 has been cancelled because of COVID-19

MWC 2020 is officially cancelled.
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review: A noteworthy Note 10!

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is a hark back to Galaxy Note devices of yesteryear and this is because of the flat display found here.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Director and GM Mr Ripu Bajwa of Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies offers a holistic and robust data protection portfolio helping businesses to better protect their data as well as monetize it, enabling them to deliver better business outcomes.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Karnataka minister’s son’s car kills 2 persons: Was he at the wheel?

Did the Karnataka cops cover up the minister's son's role in the accident?

SC cites Disha case during Gargi college mass molestation hearing

PTI photo

SC asks Nirbhaya convicts to file replies on separate execution

Supreme Court of India (PTI file photo)

India questions timing of Pak decision on Hafiz Saeed

Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed at a court, in Lahore. PTI photo

Hyderabad: Just a day after crime, rape suspect dies in road mishap

Sources close to the police, said, “the deceased person was identified as Soma Chary of Kazipet in Warangal district. He is said to have assisted his brother Brahma Chary and friend Pavan Kumar in the offence. Pavan is said to have sexually assaulted the woman.”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham