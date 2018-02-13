Not allowed to party, IAS aspirant kills landlord's son; body found in suitcase

The child's body was found in the suitcase on Tuesday following rising stench from Sakya's home, which he had blamed for dead rats. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

New Delhi: A seven-year-old boy was murdered and his body found hidden in a suitcase in the house of a former tenant of the boy's family in northwest Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar.

The boy had been missing since January 7.

The tenant, Avadesh Sakya, an IAS aspirant, was "unhappy" with the boy's family as they had objected to his partying in the house, the police said according to a report in NDTV.

Sakya, who had stayed with the family for eight years in Swaroop Nagar, had recently shifted to another house in the same neighbourhood. He used to visit the family regularly.

After the boy went missing, Sakya had also joined the search party and had also gone to the police with the child's parents.

The child's body was found in the suitcase on Tuesday following rising stench from Sakya's home, which he had blamed for dead rats.

"My son used to call him Avadesh Uncle. He fed him Chhole Kulche and also promised him a new cycle. That day, he asked me to go to Chachi's house and then he never returned," the child's mother was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The police believe that Sakya couldn't dispose off the body as the area was continuously being investigated after the child's abduction.

They said that looking at the condition of the body, the boy might have been killed immediately after his abduction.