J'khand: Minor gangraped, killed as her family did not vote for accused's wife

According to the police, the girl went missing on January 8 after she left home to relieve herself at around 6 am. (Photo: Representational/File)

Ranchi: In a shocking incident, a man and his brothers in Ranchi, Jharkhand, allegedly gangraped and murdered a 13-year-old girl after her family did not vote for his wife in the panchayat elections in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

According to police, the girl went missing on January 8 after she left home to relieve herself at around 6 am, Hindustan Times reported. Her father filed a missing person complaint on the same day at Littipara police station.

Her body was recovered from a nearby forest the next day.

Police arrested the four people named in the FIR on Friday. The arrested men include Premlal Hansda and his three siblings – Samuel Hansda, Katthi Hansda and Sishu Hansda.

The victim's father accused them of taking revenge for not voting for Premlal’s wife in the local body elections. Premlal's wife had contested the polls for the post of sarpanch.

Premlal held the victim's family responsible for his wife's defeat, police said.

"In revenge, they kidnapped the girl and gangraped her. In order to conceal their crime, they hid her body in the Blewan forest after killing her,” Shailendra Burnwal, Pakur superintendent of police (SP), told HT.

The SP said the accused have confessed to their crime.