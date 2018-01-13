search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Ashwin delivered India the first breakthrough in the form of Dean Elgar. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 1: Ashwin strikes again, removes dangerous Markram
 
Nation, Crime

J'khand: Minor gangraped, killed as her family did not vote for accused's wife

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 13, 2018, 5:09 pm IST
Updated Jan 13, 2018, 5:16 pm IST
According to the police, the accused held the victim's family to be the major reason for his wife's defeat.
According to the police, the girl went missing on January 8 after she left home to relieve herself at around 6 am. (Photo: Representational/File)
 According to the police, the girl went missing on January 8 after she left home to relieve herself at around 6 am. (Photo: Representational/File)

Ranchi: In a shocking incident, a man and his brothers in Ranchi, Jharkhand, allegedly gangraped and murdered a 13-year-old girl after her family did not vote for his wife in the panchayat elections in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

According to police, the girl went missing on January 8 after she left home to relieve herself at around 6 am, Hindustan Times reported. Her father filed a missing person complaint on the same day at Littipara police station. 

 

Her body was recovered from a nearby forest the next day.

Police arrested the four people named in the FIR on Friday. The arrested men include Premlal Hansda and his three siblings – Samuel Hansda, Katthi Hansda and Sishu Hansda.

The victim's father accused them of taking revenge for not voting for Premlal’s wife in the local body elections. Premlal's wife had contested the polls for the post of sarpanch.  

Premlal held the victim's family responsible for his wife's defeat, police said.

"In revenge, they kidnapped the girl and gangraped her. In order to conceal their crime, they hid her body in the Blewan forest after killing her,” Shailendra Burnwal, Pakur superintendent of police (SP), told HT.

The SP said the accused have confessed to their crime.

Tags: gangrape, gangrape cases, minor gangrape, panchayat elections, crime
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump ‘faces Royal Wedding snub’ hours after pulling out of UK Embassy trip

Trump recently cancelled a planned visit to Britain next month blaming a "bad deal" on the new £750m US embassy. (Photo: AP)
 

SRK, Gauri throw grand bash for friend at Mannat, who’s who of Bollywood attend

Some of the pictures from Shah Rukh Khan's bash for Kaajal Anand in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Stephen Hawking dead, claim conspiracy theorists

According to Conspiracy Theorists, Professor Hawking, Director of Research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology within the University of Cambridge, died in 1985 - three years before the publication of his best-selling book A Brief History of Time. (Photo: AP)
 

Check out these amazing Lohri recipes

Palak and Kacche Kele Ki Tikki. Lohri is here and we can't wait to indulge our winter food cravings by gorging on all dishes of the delicious festive fare.
 

Here's how your Facebook timeline changed over the years

Facebook says it will highlight posts you are most likely to engage with and make time spent on social media more “meaningful.”
 

Café is too main stream; why not connect at your own workspace?

Co-working spaces have come with a totally overarching facility and setup that allows firms to let go of the maintenance and relinquish the need of facility management.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Bengaluru: Four from Nepal held for burglaries

They used to take up jobs as security guards and recce the area to identify locked houses (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Suspecting fidelity, man attacks wife, kills self

Henry Fernandez with his wife Chitra

Pongal eve: Passengers throng Chennai bus stands

As bus services resume after eight days of transport strike, Koyambedu witnessed heavy traffic snarls on Friday with large number of moffusil buses ferrying passengers to their home towns. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: Business rivalry ends in gruesome murder

Police picked up the other vendors and during investigations, found out that the gang murdered Shah Jahan and buried him near the railway tracks in Valliammal nagar there.

HC: Conduct internal probe to find out availability of drugs in edu institutions

The inquiry also revealed that the drug peddlers were targeting the students, it was reported in the media in the first week of December, the judge added.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham