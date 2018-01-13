search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

15 tourists from Telangana face murder charge in Goa

PTI
Published Jan 13, 2018, 2:25 am IST
Updated Jan 13, 2018, 2:25 am IST
The police has also seized the mini-bus in which the accused travelled to Goa.
Representational image
 Representational image

Panaji: The Goa police has booked 15 tourists from Telangana for murder, after a person they had allegedly assaulted during the New Year celebration died.

The accused are lodged at the central jail at Colvale following their arrest in connection with the incident which took place on the night of January 1.

 

Jayesh Bhandari, one of the four injured victims, died at Goa Medical College and Hospital Thursday, said inspector Jivba Dalvi.

The tourists, earlier booked for ‘attempt to murder’, are now facing the charge of murder, he said.

The police would approach the court and seek their custody for further investigation with the murder charge added to the first information report, he said.

The group of tourists allegedly attacked the staff of a guest house at Calangute over a petty issue. Four people were injured in the incident. The police has also seized the mini-bus in which the accused travelled to Goa.    

Tags: tourists
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This new kind of onion won't make you cry when you cut it

Newly developed onions won't have you in tears when you chop them. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Women on Reddit explain the most annoying things about being female

Women on Reddit explain the most annoying things about being female. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Make-up artist uses dead insects to create art on her face

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ahead of Centurion Test, Virat Kohli's men visit India House in Johannesburg

Ahead of the second Test in Johannesburg, the Ravi Shastri-coached side visited the India House here, where they met the High Commissioner. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

Kangana ends rift with Karan with a hug, says he serves poison to guests on his show

Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar on the sets of 'India's Next Superstars.'
 

Citizen Scientists Discover Five-Planet System

Kepler K2-138 System – Artist's Concept ( Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

University of Hyderabad student sodomises college mate

Mohammed Rinish (suspect)

Bengaluru: Speeding car kills biker

The mangled remains of the car which rammed a biker in Yelahanka on Thursday

Belagavi police nab 13 drug peddlers

Picture is for representational purpose only

Bengaluru: 24-year-old woman commits suicide, in-laws arrested

A 24-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house at Rajarajeshwari Nagar on Wednesday night. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Three held for selling drugs to college kids

Ugochukwu Victor Nwosu of Nigeria, John Mison and Umesh Kumar were arrested while selling drugs in Koramangala
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham